"All three spinners will be in the playing XI" - Zaheer Khan on India's lineup for 2023 World Cup clash vs Australia

Zaheer Khan reckons that Team India must find a way to play all of its three frontline spinners in its 2023 World Cup match against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

The former India fast bowler opined that considering the spin-friendly conditions in Chennai, the Men in Blue will have a massive advantage in the presence of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Khan opined that bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur could have to sit out to accommodate the third spinner. In a video shared by Cricbuzz on YouTube, he said:

"When you are playing in Chennai, the first discussion should be about accommodating three spinners. With Hardik Pandya there, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will be the two frontline seamers. I feel that all three spinners will be in the playing XI. Shardul Thakur will have to miss out."

It is worth mentioning that while Rohit Sharma and Co. can afford to go in with three spinners, Australia don't have the luxury. Pat Cummins and Co. have just one frontline spinner in the form of Adam Zampa. They will rely on Glenn Maxwell to chip in with a few overs.

"Australia have struggled against spin" - Virender Sehwag's suggestion for Team India

Speaking in the same video, former cricketer Virender Sehwag pointed out how Australia have not found much success against spin bowlers in the recent past.

He mentioned how the side suffered back-to-back losses in the first two encounters of the three-match series against hosts India ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Emphasising the importance of going with three spinners, Sehwag stated:

"You generally associate slow and turning wickets with Chennai. We have a very strong spin department with Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja. We have seen very recently that Australia have struggled against spin. They lost the first two games. There wasn't much turn in the third ODI, which is why they played better and won."

India beat Australia 2-1 in the ODI series. The visitors salvaged some pride by securing a 66-run consolation win in the third and final fixture.