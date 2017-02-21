All-time combined India-Australia Test XI

by Debdoot Das Top 5 / Top 10 21 Feb 2017, 18:11 IST

India first played a Test match against Australia in November 1947 in Brisbane where they lost by an innings and 226runs. Since then there has been a lot of historic clashes between the two sides and as of the current date, they have locked horns in 90 games out of which India have won 24 and drawn 25. There was also a tied Test between the two outfits.

Over these years the rivalry has witnessed some incredible talents in the game who have gone on to become legends. Be it the Tendulkar’s or the Warne’s they have always put their best foot forward against each other. And then there have been skippers like Steve Waugh and Sourav Ganguly who have led their respective sides with aggression and flamboyance.

With the Border-Gavaskar trophy beginning from February 23rd, we have put together the best ever from both sides to form a combined XI.

#1 Mathew Hayden

He was tall, powerful and fearless. These qualities helped him shrug off the technical difficulties as he rose to become one of the finest openers ever. Hayden did not caress deliveries to the ropes he would batter them with force.

Be it the pull, the hook, the cut or the cover drive Hayden excelled in all of them and was a feared batsman. He was also one of those few Australian batters who could play spin well. He used his height to great advantage to get to the pitch of the ball and then hoik it into the stands.

In his Test career spanning over 15 long years, Hayden scored 8625 runs from 103 games at an average of 50.73. En route he scored 30 tons and 29 fifties with a highest score of 382. To top it all Hayden was a brilliant slip fielder.