All time highest run scorers in the Asia Cup

akshay.a.verma1
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
360   //    07 Sep 2018, 09:00 IST

Mahela in action for Sri Lanka
Mahela in action for Sri Lanka

The Asia Cup is about to commence in two weeks in the United Arab Emirates. Originally, the tournament was scheduled to be played in India but was shifted to UAE following ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan. The tournament will feature six teams split into two groups of three teams each.

Here, we take a look at the all-time highest run scorers of the Asia Cup.

#5 Mahela Jayawardene

Considered the greatest player in Sri Lankan history, he along with Sangakkara was considered the backbone of the Sri Lankan team for more than a decade. Such an elegant player to watch when he was at his best, Mahela scored a total of 674 runs in 28 matches played in the competition and earns the 5th spot in the list.

#4 Arjuna Ranatunga

Arjuna Ranatunga during his playing years
Arjuna Ranatunga during his playing years

Considered the player who transformed Sri Lankan cricket, Ranatunga has an impressive record in the Asia Cup with 741 runs in 19 matches at an impressive average of 57. It was under his captaincy, Sri Lanka lifted the Asia Cup in 1997. A great leader with a sharp cricketing mind, Ranatunga finds himself at number 4 in the list.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin after scoring a ton
Sachin after scoring a ton

Any record book is incomplete without his name especially when we talk about batting. The Master Blaster finds himself at number 3 in the list. He has scored a total of 971 runs in 23 matches at a splendid average of 52 with 2 centuries to his name in the tournament.

#2 Kumar Sangakkara

Sangakkara in Sri lankan colours
Sangakkara in Sri Lankan colours

Sangakkara is regarded as one of the world's most influential players with many records to his name. The southpaw, who is considered as the most polished player of all time, has scored 1075 runs in 26 matches at a decent average of 48.86 in the Asia Cup which includes 4 tons.

#1 Sanath Jayasuriya

England v Sri Lanka - 1st Natwest One Day International Series
The topper of the list

Sanath Jayasuriya tops the list of highest run scorers in the tournament. The hard-hitting batsman from the island nation is often credited for having revolutionized ODI cricket with his explosive batting during 1996 world cup. The former Sri Lankan skipper, often regarded as one of the best all-rounders, scored a total of 1220 runs at an astonishing average of 53.04 with 6 centuries to his name in the tournament. 

akshay.a.verma1
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket fan, analyst who thinks true cricket is Test Cricket. Sachin and Federer fan. Played cricket at zonal level.
