All-time men’s T20 World Cup XI

The T20 format’s success has led to several franchise-based leagues across the globe. With rankings of 86 teams available on the International Cricket Council (ICC) website, it’s safe to say that it’s the most popular format.

After an absence of five long years, the T20 World Cup finally returns for its seventh edition. Ahead of the tournament, we dig out numbers and context to put together the ultimate T20 World Cup XI, focusing on consistent performers, better balance, and more bowling options.

Picking XI from the plethora of great performers is a task, and some big names are bound to miss out.

The Ultimate T20 World Cup XI

Chris Gayle (West Indies)

2007-16

T20Is 28 | Runs 920 | HS 117 | Ave 40 | SR 146.7 | 100s 2 | 50s 7

Wickets 9 | BB 2/17 | Ave 28.66 | Econ 7.44

Chris Gayle is arguably the greatest T20 batter. He set the inaugural T20 World Cup alight in 2007 by slamming the first-ever T20I century in the very first game. He clobbered a fine South African attack consisting of Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander.

In 2012, Chris Gayle’s 41-ball 75 against Australia in the semi-final powered West Indies to the final, which his team ultimately won. In 2016, he got the Windies off to a brilliant start, slamming his second hundred in a T20 World Cup and guiding his side to a six-wicket win over England, a team they ended up beating in the final.

Chris Gayle has also been a more than handy off-spinner. Even as a 42-year-old, he remains one of the key players for the defending champions West Indies in the upcoming 2021 T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli (India)

2012-16

T20Is 16 | Runs 777 | HS 89* | Ave 86.33 | SR 133 | 50s 9

Virat Kohli may not have won a T20 World Cup, but he has two Player of the Tournament awards to boast about. His superlative batting shows helped India reach the final in the 2014 edition and the semis in 2016. He ranks his unbeaten 51-ball 82 against Australia in Mohali in a virtual quarter-final in 2016 as his favorite knock of his illustrious career.

Virat Kohli has nine scores in excess of 50 from 16 T20 World Cup innings. He will be leading India for the first and last time in a T20 World Cup in 2021.

Kevin Pietersen (England)

2007-10

T20Is 15 | Runs 580 | HS 79 | Ave 44.61 | SR 148.3 | 50s 4

Kevin Pietersen was brilliant in all three editions of the T20 World Cup that he played. He guided England to their first ICC tournament win in the 2010 T20 World Cup after they beat arch-rivals Australia in the final. His 31-ball 47 in the summit clash ensured England were home with three overs to spare. Fittingly, he was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

AB de Villiers (South Africa) – Wicketkeeper

2007-16

T20Is 30 | Runs 715 | HS 79* | Ave 29.87 | SR 143.4 | 50s 5

In what was a tricky selection, AB de Villiers made the cut as a wicketkeeper-batter ahead of Jos Buttler, MS Dhoni, Brendon McCullum and Adam Gilchrist.

While Jos Buttler and Brendon McCullum have better numbers as wicketkeeper-batters, their overall T20 World Cup numbers aren’t as good as the South African legend. MS Dhoni’s strike rate of 123.9 rules him out, while Adam Gilchrist has played just one edition and only six matches.

After a dismal campaign in the 2007 edition, AB de Villiers was brilliant in England in 2009, striking at 155. In the 2014 and 2016 editions, he scored the bulk of runs for his team and got them at a strike rate of 163.3 and 180.3, respectively.

Mike Hussey (Australia)

2007-12

T20Is 21 | Runs 437 | HS 60* | Ave 54.62 | SR 139.6 | 50s 2

After two quiet T20 World Cups in 2007 and 2009, Mike Hussey came on his own from the third edition and remained brilliant in the fourth too. His finest hour came during the 2010 T20 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan.

Needing 34 off the final two overs, Mike Hussey’s onslaught against Mohammad Amir and Saeed Ajmal saw Australia home as the southpaw completed one of the greatest finishes and remained unbeaten on 60 off just 24 balls.

