"Really disappointed to hear reports of racial abuse at Edgbaston" - Ben Stokes speaks up against ethnic slurs at Indian fans 

England Test captain Ben Stokes acknowledged the team's efforts that fetched them a seven-wicket victory over India in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston. However, the ace all-rounder also condemned the racial slurs hurled at Indian fans during the fixture.

On day four of the Test, reports of racial abuse in the Eric Hollies stand emerged on social media. A Twitter user complained to the ECB and Warwickshire about his group being referred to as "smelly P***s. The cops started investigating the matter after the 'Bharat Army' (an Indian supporter's group) confirmed the same.

England and Wales Cricket Board @ECB_cricket We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket

Stokes took to his official Twitter handle to express disappointment at hearing reports of racial abuse at Edgbaston. The 30-year old all-rounder declared that racism has no place in the game and hopes the white-ball series to go smoothly.

"Amazing week on the pitch but really disappointed to hear reports of racist abuse at Edgbaston. Absolutely no place for it in the game. Hope all the fans at the white-ball series have a brilliant time and create a party atmosphere. That's what cricket's about," Stokes wrote.

Warwickshire chief executive Stuart Cain regretted the events and apologized for the distress it caused the fans. Cain promised complete co-operation with the police officials investigating the incident and promised lifetime bans to those found guilty.

Ben Stokes registers fourth consecutive Test win as captain

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow after England's win against India. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Durham all-rounder has indeed enjoyed a memorable time with the England team of late. Since succeeding Joe Root as Test captain, he has turned the team's fortunes dramatically. After whitewashing New Zealand in the three-Test series, England won the decisive Test against India at Edgbaston to draw the five-Test series.

Speaking of the game against India, the home side registered their highest run-chase in Test cricket. England played catch-up during a significant part of the game, starting with conceding a 132-run lead after their first innings. Despite Jonny Bairstow's 106, the tourists led by 132 runs after making 416.

However, England completed a remarkable comeback in the second essay as they bowled the visitors out for 245. They chased down 378 in the fourth innings with seven wickets to spare, headlined by centuries from Bairstow and Joe Root after Zak Crawley and Alex Lees started strongly. They denied India their first series victory on English soil since 2007.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far