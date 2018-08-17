An English perspective on how India can beat England

How can India turn it around?

Walking off dejectedly after a loss by an innings and 159 runs, India will be wondering how they can turn this around.

Looking all at sea in the English conditions of swing and seam, the Indian bowlers are not bowling to reap the rewards of these fruitful conditions. While being hindered by the injury and possible withdrawal of captain and talisman, Virat Kohli, India do not look in the best of shape going to Trent Bridge on Saturday.

However, there is a ray of light for Indian fans. India’s batting line-up is second to none with Pujara and Rahane both averaging over 40 and having scored 7490 runs between them, so the talent is clearly there. Not to mention being gifted with arguably the best batsman in the world and the run machine that is Virat Kohli if he is fit to play.

I believe that with no real Test preparations for the Indian team in these conditions prior to the Test series has really hindered their success. However, with the experience of the last 2 Tests, the Indian batsmen should be more accustomed to the conditions. If this Indian batting line-up is firing then you have to feel that no bowling attack in the world can stop them.

He is the thorn in England's bowling attack

Do not worry Indian fans, even after a heavy loss at Lords. Only a week earlier India came extremely close to victory. Without that inswinger from Stokes that trapped Kohli LBW on 51 and with India needing only 53 for victory, India could have quite easily have been 1-0 up going into Lords with renewed confidence.

So, it just shows that India does have the ability to test England in England and with 3 tests left, why can’t they do it again?

This close to going 1 up

Ravichandran Ashwin has caused England’s left-handers (of which there are 6) some serious problems, with two absolute pearlers to England’s highest run scorer Alastair Cook. He has also dismissed Joe Root, Jos Butler and Ben Stokes, so is clearly capable of limiting that very strong English middle order.

His ability to get the ball to drift in and spin sharply away from the left-handers is proving to be a real handful. With men around the bat, it is alien for the English batsmen in England and this makes them feel uncomfortable – this could result in cheap dismissals like caught and bowled.

If Ashwin can continue to hinder England's middle order (and is supported by other bowlers) then India are onto a possible winner.

Causing England's left-handers all sorts of problems

History -The previous time the Indian team went to Trent Bridge in 2014, India scored 457 with Murali Vijay scoring a first test century outside of India. So the batsmen have proved that they can bat in England.

However, that match will be most notably remembered for Alastair Cook as captain, bringing himself on to bowl and picking up the wicket of Ishant Sharma. But let’s not forget that India put in two solid batting performances in that match and in that series Mulari Vijay scored 402 runs.

To summarise India have many reasons to cheer. After all, they are not the number 1 Test side for no reason!