Anil Kumble resigns: 5 biggest wins under Jumbo’s magical stewardship

All that India achieved when Kumble was at the helm.

by Umaima Saeed Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2017, 15:51 IST

India reached the pinnacle of dominance during their long home season

All the speculations about a rift between Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and ex-head coach Anil Kumble have finally found substance as the latter put down his papers despite being retained for the post for the upcoming West Indies tour.

When Kumble took over as the coach exactly a year ago, it was widely expected that the Indian team would scale new heights under India’s leading wicket-taker in Tests. And that was proved right. Under the Karnataka born bowler’s one-year tenure, India regained no. 1 spot in Tests. Out of the 17 Tests played, India won 12, lost one and drew four.

But a cold war between the two pillars of the team - the coach and the captain - could have posted a threat to India’s rise to top echelons of international cricket which is why either of the two had to ultimately resign.

As Kumble’s super successful stint as India’s head coach comes to an end, here is looking back at 5 biggest victories for the men in blue under Jumbo’s reign.

#1 India’s tour of West Indies

In what was Kumble’s first assignment as the coach, India beat West Indies in the latter’s home 2-0

Kumble’s first series as the head coach was against the West Indies in July where India played four Test matches, winning 2-0. This series will be remembered for many reasons. India recorded their biggest win ever outside Asia in the Antigua Test when they defeated West Indies by an innings and 92 runs.

Virat Kohli registered a double century, Ashwin scored a century and scalped a five-for, and team India looked in safe hands under their new coach. From there on, Kohli and Kumble together formed a match-winning combination in all their following games. However, in what can be called as huge setback for the upcoming fortunes of Indian cricket, the captain coach partnership ended a bit too early.