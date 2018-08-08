Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Arjun Tendulkar bowls to Indian cricketers ahead of Lord's Test, Stokes in deep trouble and more - Cricket News Today, 08th August 2018

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
8.66K   //    08 Aug 2018, 21:02 IST

Cricketer Ben Stokes Appears In Court Charged With Affray
Cricketer Ben Stokes Appears In Court Charged With Affray

A day before the start of the second India-England Test, there has been intense debate over the Indian team composition, with talks of including Cheteshwar Pujara in the playing XI gaining ground. In the English cap, a 20-year-old is set to make his debut, but the actual line-up has still not been decided.

One of the English stars from the last game is embroiled in a court case, one of the biggest T20 stars is set to miss the upcoming CPL edition - there isn't a dearth of cricket news even when there isn't a match day.

Here are some of the trending headlines from the world of cricket today:


Ben Stokes named 'main aggressor' in Bristol case

England's Benjamin Stokes could be in deep trouble after the Bristol Crown Court heard that the all-rounder was the 'main aggressor' in the infamous Bristol Pub incident.

The court had previously heard that Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale were knocked unconscious by Stokes.

"The individual seemed to be the main aggressor or was progressing forward trying to get to another individual," the court heard.

"In my statement, I describe him as a gentleman with ginger or light brown hair. He had a green t-shirt on," Mark Spure, an off-duty police community support officer (PCSO) was quoted as saying.

He also said that Ryan Ali "seemed to be trying to back away or get away from the situation" before Stokes allegedly punched him.

Stokes, who was part of the first Test of the ongoing India-England series, was left out of the squad for the second game, scheduled to start on August 9.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Shahid Afridi Ben Stokes
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Ben Stokes to miss 2nd Test, Anderson injures himself,...
RELATED STORY
What India’s strategy should be to win the 2nd Test at Lords
RELATED STORY
Kohli kisses wedding ring, Archer takes sensational...
RELATED STORY
India to tour New Zealand in January 2019, England...
RELATED STORY
England vs Virat Kohli - The issue in hand
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, second Test: Preview
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: England keeping Ben Stokes option...
RELATED STORY
Edgbaston loss is more than just a wake-up call for team...
RELATED STORY
Key Contests between India and England Test series in 2018
RELATED STORY
Number Nuggets- A Deep-dive analysis of 1st Test Match-...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us