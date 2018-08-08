Arjun Tendulkar bowls to Indian cricketers ahead of Lord's Test, Stokes in deep trouble and more - Cricket News Today, 08th August 2018

Cricketer Ben Stokes Appears In Court Charged With Affray

A day before the start of the second India-England Test, there has been intense debate over the Indian team composition, with talks of including Cheteshwar Pujara in the playing XI gaining ground. In the English cap, a 20-year-old is set to make his debut, but the actual line-up has still not been decided.

One of the English stars from the last game is embroiled in a court case, one of the biggest T20 stars is set to miss the upcoming CPL edition - there isn't a dearth of cricket news even when there isn't a match day.

Here are some of the trending headlines from the world of cricket today:

Ben Stokes named 'main aggressor' in Bristol case

England's Benjamin Stokes could be in deep trouble after the Bristol Crown Court heard that the all-rounder was the 'main aggressor' in the infamous Bristol Pub incident.

The court had previously heard that Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale were knocked unconscious by Stokes.

"The individual seemed to be the main aggressor or was progressing forward trying to get to another individual," the court heard.

"In my statement, I describe him as a gentleman with ginger or light brown hair. He had a green t-shirt on," Mark Spure, an off-duty police community support officer (PCSO) was quoted as saying.

He also said that Ryan Ali "seemed to be trying to back away or get away from the situation" before Stokes allegedly punched him.

Stokes, who was part of the first Test of the ongoing India-England series, was left out of the squad for the second game, scheduled to start on August 9.

