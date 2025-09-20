Arshdeep Singh vs Lasith Malinga - comparing their stats after 64 T20Is

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh created history on Friday, September 19, becoming the first Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in T20Is. He achieved the feat in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match against Oman by dismissing Vinay Shukla for one. Arshdeep dug one in short and the Oman keeper-batter mistimed an attempted big hit to deep mid-wicket.

The Team India left-arm pacer had missed the side's first two matches in the group stage against UAE and Pakistan respectively. He got an opportunity in the game against Oman after Jasprit Bumrah was rested. The 26-year-old registered figures of 1-37 from his four overs.

Arshdeep has featured in 64 T20Is so far. In the wake of his achievement of claiming 100 wickets in the format, we compare his bowling stats with that of Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga at the same stage.

Arshdeep Singh vs Lasith Malinga - Who has taken more wickets and has a better average after 64 T20Is?

In 64 T20Is, Arshdeep has claimed exactly 100 wickets at an average of 18.49. Of his T20I scalps, 18 wickets have come in 10 matches against South Africa at an average of 17 and 14 in 10 T20Is against West Indies at an average of 19.21. Further, he has nine wickets in five matches against New Zealand, averaging 15.55 and seven wickets in four matches against Pakistan, averaging 17.57.

After 64 T20I matches, Malinga had 82 wickets to his name at an average of 20.02. Of his T20I wickets after 64 games, 16 came in 11 matches against Pakistan at an average of 19.18 and 12 in eight matches against West Indies at an average of 18.08. He had also claimed 11 scalps in six matches against England, averaging 14.81 and 11 scalps in 11 T20Is against New Zealand, averaging 24.63.

Arshdeep Singh vs Lasith Malinga - Who has a better economy rate after 64 T20Is?

Having played 64 T20Is, Arshdeep has an economy rate of 8.31. The Team India left-arm seamer has an economy rate of 10.40 in five innings against Australia and 7.40 in six innings against England. Also, he has managed an economy rate of 8.75 in five innings against New Zealand and 9 in 10 innings against South Africa.

After 64 T20Is, Malinga had an economy rate of 7.27. The former Sri Lankan captain had an economy rate of 7.67 in eight innings against Australia and 7.08 in six innings against England. Also, he had an economy rate of 7.06 in 11 innings against New Zealand and 7.28 in 11 innings against Pakistan.

Arshdeep Singh vs Lasith Malinga - Who has more four-fers after 64 T20Is?

In 64 T20Is, Arshdeep has managed two four-wicket hauls. His best of 4-9 came against USA in New York in the 2024 T20 World Cup Group A clash. The 26-year-old had also claimed 4-37 against New Zealand in Napier in November 2022, 3-37 against Australia in the 2024 T20 World Cup Super Eight match in Gros Islet and 3-32 against Pakistan in Melbourne in the 2022 T20 World Cup clash.

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Arshdeep Singh 100 18.49 8.31 4-9 2 0 Lasith Malinga 82 20.02 7.27 5-31 1 1

(Arshdeep vs Malinga - T20I stats comparison after 64 matches)

After 64 T20Is, Malinga had one five-fer and one four-fer to his name. The right-arm pacer's best of 5-31 at that stage came against England in Pallekele in October 2012 in the T20 World Cup. He had also claimed 4-26 against UAE in Mirpur in the 2016 Asia Cup, 3-12 against New Zealand in Lauderhill in May 2010 and 3-17 against Pakistan at Lord's in the 2009 T20 World Cup.

Arshdeep Singh vs Lasith Malinga - Who has a better record in wins after 64 T20Is?

Of his 64 T20Is, Arshdeep has been part of 49 matches that India have won. In winning causes, he has claimed 84 wickets at an average of 16.34 and an economy rate of 7.99. In 13 matches that India have lost, he has picked up 11 wickets. He has also claimed four wickets in one tied game and one wicket in a match that ended in no result.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Arshdeep Singh 49 84 16.34 7.99 4-9 1 0 Lasith Malinga 39 60 14.85 6.67 5-31 1 1

(Arshdeep vs Malinga - T20I stats comparison in wins after 64 matches)

After 64 T20Is, Malinga had been part of 39 matches that Sri Lanka won. In winning causes, he had claimed 60 wickets at an average of 14.85 and an economy rate of 6.67. In 24 matches that Sri Lanka lost, he had 21 scalps at an average of 34.33. Malinga also claimed one wicket in a tied game.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

