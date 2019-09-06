Ashes 2019: David Warner’s horror show continues in the Ashes 2019

Tushar Jain FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 5 // 06 Sep 2019, 01:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

David Warner

The most experienced batsman in the Australian camp David Warner has not lived up to the expectations in the Ashes so far. Warner was having a dream run with the bat this year with setting both the IPL and the World Cup on fire. However, the change in the colour of the ball from white to red has been his undoing.

Averaging less than 12, the opening batsman has managed an aggregate of just 79 runs in the Ashes so far. His batting average of 11.28 in the ongoing Ashes is the lowest for him in any Test series of his career. Bagging two ducks, the southpaw has scored only one half-century (his only double-digit score) in seven innings. It should be noted that England’s second most successful pacer Stuart Broad has picked up his wicket five times in this series.

Stuart Broad has dismissed David Warner five times in the 2019 Ashes.



He has never dismissed a player more often in a single Test series. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 4, 2019

It looks as if there is a sort of uncertainty in Warner’s mind while facing the moving red ball in the early part of the innings. The 32-year-old has looked confused about whether to leave the ball or play it. Caught behind thrice by Jonny Bairstow in the series, Warner has been the first batsman to get dismissed for Australia in six out of seven innings.

Warner, who made his Test debut in 2012, does not enjoy batting in the whites in England. This is evident by his mediocre record in England as he averages just 28.83 in England, with no century to his name in 22 innings. Among all the Australian batsmen who have opened the innings at least 20 times in England, Warner has the worst batting average.

It is never easy to open the innings in England against the red Dukes, and Warner’s failure is a no surprise. Only three 50+ scores including one century have been made openers from either side in this Ashes. No opening pair has lasted for even 10 overs in an innings in this series with the highest opening partnership being just 22 runs.

Australia's opening partnership in this series is averaging 8.85. The last time they averaged lower in an Ashes series was 1926. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 4, 2019

England's opening partnership in this series is averaging 12.5. The last time they averaged lower in an Ashes series was 1888. #Ashes https://t.co/CBrbuXDF71 — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) September 4, 2019

The importance of Ashes is much more this time as it is a part of the inaugural World Test Championship. The series is levelled at 1-1 currently including one draw Test at Lord’s. Australian fans would be hoping big knocks from Davey who announced his return to the international cricket in some fashion, during the World Cup.