Ashes 2019: England announce playing XI for first Test

England and Australia skippers Joe Root and Tim Paine posing for the Ashes trophy

England skipper Joe Root has announced the playing XI for the first Ashes Test which begins from August 1. There are no massive surprises to the team which has been selected for this opening clash against arch-rivals Australia.

There are three changes to the side that took the field against Ireland in the recent four-day Test match at the Lord's stadium. The duo of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes return from a well-deserved break after the victorious World Cup campaign. Veteran pace bowler James Anderson also returns to the team after he nursed a calf injury during the Ireland Test.

These three players have replaced the trio of Jack Leach, Olly Stone and Sam Curran from the previous game. While the latter two were named in the 14-man squad, Jack Leach missed out from the squad altogether. This also means that Jofra Archer's much Test match debut will have to wait for a bit.

Chris Woakes sealed his spot and also Jofra Archer's non-selection with a brilliant spell in the second innings of the Test match against Ireland. Woakes and Stuart Broad combined to dismiss Ireland for a paltry 38 under favourable conditions. The fact that Woakes can also contribute more than Archer would have tilted the scales in the former's favour.

There are also minor changes within the line-up in the form of Joe Root and Joe Denly swapping their spots in the batting line-up. Skipper Root will take the responsibility of covering up for a fragile and inexperienced top-order. Rory Burns, Jason Roy and Joe Denly have only played seven, one and three Test matches respectively until now.

England team for first Ashes Test: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.