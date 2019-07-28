Ashes 2019: Fixtures, Squads, Live streaming and telecast details

England will host Australia in Ashes 2019.

Both Australia and England are set to renew their hyper-competitive rivalry with the Ashes 2019. But unlike previous editions, this Ashes series comes with an additional challenge in the form of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), which makes it imperative for both sides with 120 WTC points on stake.

The hosts hold an astounding Ashes record at home as they have not lost a series in England since 2001, which provides them with a psychological advantage. Furthermore, their recent ODI success followed by a prefect Irish rout (by 143 runs) makes them favorites ahead of the action.

While for Australia, the return of their elite batch (Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft) in the Test squad is certainly a big boost. Despite this, the visitors will need to defy the odds to end their Ashes drought in the British landscape.

Broadcast and Live Streaming

Sky Sports holds the official broadcasting rights for the Ashes 2019, and as per their TV schedule release, they will telecast it exclusively in England on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

The Australian fans can catch the live action on 9Gem. (Channel 95 for HD and 92 for SD)

As far as live streaming is concerned, fans across Europe and Australia can catch the proceedings on SkyGo App (England and Europe), Now TV (England) and 9Now. (Australia) Besides, Australia's premier radio broadcasting network, ABC, will provide ball-by-ball commentary on their radio and digital platforms.

Meanwhile, cricket lovers residing in India can catch the live action on Sony Six and Sony Six HD, along with their online platform SonyLiv. (live stream)

Some of the other networks broadcasting the live feed in other locations are:

New Zealand: Sky Sports 2

Advertisement

USA/Canada of: Willow TV

South Africa: Super Sports 2

Sri Lanka: Sony Six

Australia tour of England (The Ashes) 2019 Schedule

1st Test: 01-05 August 2019 (Thursday-Monday)

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Time: 11:00 AM (England), 08:00 PM (Australia) & 03:30 PM (IST)

2nd Test: 14-18 August 2019 (Wednesday-Sunday)

Venue: Lord's, London

Time: 11:00 AM (England), 08:00 PM (Australia) & 03:30 PM (IST)

3rd Test: 22-26 August 2019 (Thursday-Mday)

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Time: 11:00 AM (England), 08:00 PM (Australia) & 03:30 PM (IST)

4th Test: 04-08 September 2019 (Wednesday-Sunday)

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Time: 11:00 AM (England), 08:00 PM (Australia) & 03:30 PM (IST)

5th Test: 12-16 September 2019 (Thursday-Monday)

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Time: 11:00 AM (England), 08:00 PM (Australia) & 03:30 PM (IST)

Squads

Australian Cricket Team squad for Ashes 2019.

England (First Test): Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes (VC), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes.

Australia: Tim Paine (C & WK), Matthew Wade (WK), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and David Warner.