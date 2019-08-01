×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: James Anderson leaves Edgbaston for scans on 'tight calf'

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
News
9   //    01 Aug 2019, 19:06 IST

Jimmy Anderson receiving treatment for his 'tight calf' during the first session of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston
Jimmy Anderson receiving treatment for his 'tight calf' during the first session of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston

Veteran English bowler James Anderson suffered an injury scare on day one of the first Ashes Test as he left the ground during the lunch break due to a 'tight calf''.

He had bowled only four overs in the first session and this raised a lot of doubts over his fitness, considering that Australia were struggling at 35-3. Stuart Broad had dismissed David Warner and Cameron Bancroft while Woakes accounted for Usman Khawaja's wicket.

This would have been the ideal situation for Anderson to bowl a long spell under helpful conditions but he never returned to bowl after Chris Woakes replaced him as the first-change bowler.

With Anderson not available to bowl, Australia took advantage of the situation with Travis Head and Steven Smith stitching up a positive 48-run partnership. At the lunch interval, Australia had 83 on the board for the loss of three wickets.

The 37-year-old received some treatment for his 'tight calf' from England's physiotherapist on the field itself and continued to field for the rest of the session but he left the ground during the lunch interval.

He is expected to have a scan later on in the day and updates on his availability for the rest of the match will follow soon.

This comes as a big blow for England given that Anderson had sustained the same injury while playing for Lancashire in the County Championship. This has resulted in him missing out on the one-off Test match against Ireland last month. The nation's leading wicket-taker in Test matches was said to be in doubt for the opening fixture of the Ashes but he somehow pulled through with some medication to feature in the playing XI.

England would hope that the injury isn't too serious so that the talismanic bowler can be fit for the second Test at Lord's which is set to begin on 14 August.

Tags:
Ashes 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket James Anderson
Advertisement
Ashes 2019, 1st Test: 3 key battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Archer and Anderson make England squad for first Ashes Test
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Three reasons why England will regain the famous urn
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Probable squad for England
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Archer, Curran miss out on first Ashes Test
RELATED STORY
The Ashes 2019: England's first Test against Australia in Opta numbers
RELATED STORY
The Ashes 2019: Smith batting with Root, Anderson and Cummins opening the bowling - an Ashes fantasy XI
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Joe Root considers 'Ashes to be bigger than the World Cup'
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: SWOT analysis of Australia's squad
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: England announce playing XI for first Test
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in England 2019
1st Test
AUS 112/5 (39.3 ov)
ENG
LIVE
Day 1 | Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
3rd Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
4th Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
5th Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
European Cricket League
Global T20 Canada
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Physical Disability World Series
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us