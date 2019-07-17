Ashes 2019: Joe Root considers 'Ashes to be bigger than the World Cup'

England ICC World Cup Victory Celebration

Just a few days ago, England became World Champions after a 44-year wait. But, star batsman and Test captain Joe Root has said that the 'Ashes will be bigger than the World Cup'. The Ashes is not far away with the first test set to begin on August 1st at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

It is understandable to an extent given that the Ashes and the rivalry between England and Australia have always been larger than life. Added to that is Root's responsibility as test captain. This is reflected in the ever-lasting hype of the 2005 Ashes triumph. The victorious Ashes squad went on an open-top bus ride around London but World Cup-winning team had to be satisfied with a low-key fan meet at the Oval stadium in the second-most famous cricket ground in London.

"There's been a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes to make sure we're ready when that comes around. It always is so special: the atmosphere; the two weeks leading in; the way it builds; the way the guys get excited about it," cricket.com.au quoted Root, as saying.

"It's like no other series in Test cricket. I'm really looking forward to it. It'll be massive, especially on the back of this (World Cup). It will make it even bigger. It (Ashes) would be the pinnacle. It's what we set out to do at the start of the year... two to three years, actually. And we're halfway there. A lot of hard work to go but hopefully we can do that," he added.

The skipper Root also sounded confident when quizzed about England's mindset and readiness for the high-profile test series against the 'Old Enemy'.

"We couldn't be in a better place, really. Having achieved what we've achieved here, there will be talk about us going one step better and picking ourselves up off the back of it. But ultimately the confidence this will give the guys to take into a series like that - especially the way we've played against Australia at Edgbaston in that semi - the guys involved will relish that and want more of that," he said.

"The feeling of euphoria we felt at that ground and yesterday. To experience all that again is very exciting. Ashes cricket always has a different edge to it and that in itself will get everyone going," he added.

However, before the Ashes, England will take on Ireland in a 4-day test match at the Lord's stadium from the 24th of this month. England are expected to rest a lot of players who were part of the World Cup-winning squad. The duo of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer suffered injuries during the World Cup while veteran James Anderson hurt his calf during a County Championship game.