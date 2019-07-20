Ashes 2019: Probable squad for England

England Test captain Joe Root now turns his attention to the Ashes following the World Cup

England now turn their attention to the Ashes following their World Cup win. Joe Root will take charge of the team in their 4-day Test match against Ireland at Lord's with the following squad:

Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes.

Test regulars Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have been rested following the World Cup, while Mark Wood and Jofra Archer are recuperating from injuries. Both appear unlikely to play before the second Test at Lord's.

James Anderson's selection was unexpected due to a torn hamstring. His participation in the match will come down to how well he has recovered from injury, with England unlikely to risk playing him if there are concerns of aggravating his injury.

James Anderson in action during a county match

The interesting selection is that of Jason Roy to open the innings alongside fellow Surrey batsman Rory Burns. Following an excellent World Cup (443 runs in 7 innings), Roy has been tasked with transferring his form and skill in white-ball cricket to red-ball cricket - similar to what David Warner did in 2011.

It is a risky selection with Roy never having opened the innings in county cricket before. But if he can somehow maintain his form in the longer format too, then all of his previous shortcomings will be forgotten.

Jason Roy will look to transfer his white-ball form into red-ball cricket

Joe Denly appears likely to retain his place at No. 3 in the batting lineup followed by Root at No. 4, and those two are likely to be followed by Stokes, Bairstow and Buttler in the batting lineup for the first Test against Australia at Edgbaston. But with Stokes and Buttler rested for the match against Ireland, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes will have an opportunity to impress the selectors.

Woakes is currently in contention for the third seamer's position, while Ali appears to be the first-choice spinner ahead of Jack Leach.

Lewis Gregory has earned his selection following his haul of 44 wickets in the County Championship, and he also offers decent batting ability. Sam Curran is also in contention and has a unique advantage with his left arm angle, but he is unlikely to be considered if Mark Wood and Jofra Archer are fit for the series.

Stuart Broad will take the new ball alongside Anderson, with Woakes, Olly Stone, Sam Curran and Lewis Gregory competing for the third seamer's position at the moment. It is unlikely that any of them will remain in contention should Wood and Archer return from injury, with England looking for an opportunity to unleash their two fastest bowlers against Australia following their stellar performances at the World Cup.

The upcoming Ashes series is an exciting opportunity for England to continue their glorious summer. While they will be looking to regain the Ashes they painfully lost in 2017-18, they will also be looking to send coach Trevor Bayliss off with a win, as he will not be extending his contract beyond the current summer.

Likely squad for first Ashes match: Joe Root (c), Jos Buttler (vc), Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, and James Anderson.