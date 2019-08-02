×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Ricky Ponting calls for the removal of 'neutral umpires' rule

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
68   //    02 Aug 2019, 23:23 IST

Ricky Ponting has called for the removal of
Ricky Ponting has called for the removal of "neutral umpires" rule in the game of cricket

What's the story?

In the wake of umpiring howlers on Day 1 of the ongoing Ashes in England, legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting has called for the removal of the "neutral umpires" rule in the game henceforth.

In case you didn't know...

As per the rules of the game, umpires are not allowed to officiate in a game in which his/her home nation is participating in. Hence, this leaves the English and the Aussie umpires without a chance to be a part of the Ashes despite dominating in ICC's elite umpires panel.

The heart of the matter

On Day 1 of the ongoing Ashes, several decisions by umpires Aleem Dar and Joel Wilson were overturned using the Decision Review System (DRS). Hence, both the umpires were severely criticized for their decisions on the field.

In light of the incident, Ricky Ponting has urged for the removal of global cricket's requirement for neutral umpires. Speaking about the same to a media website, the former Aussie captain said,

I would like to think the game has come far enough now for the game to not have neutral umpires. People might say that with all the technology we’ve got now, it doesn’t matter that much. But it’s not a good spectacle when pretty obviously wrong decisions are made.

Ponting, who is also a member of the Cricket Committee at MCC said that he would bring up the issue in the next MCC meeting. He said,

It’s already been spoken about a lot among the players.If it’s not brought up, I’ll make sure it’s added to the agenda. Surely (English umpire) Richard Kettleborough and the like would want to be umpiring the best series. The best umpires can end up missing out on all the big tournaments.

What's next?

Despite Steve Smith's fightback on Day 1, the visitors have fallen behind in the game as the English batsmen put on a display of fine batting skills on Day 2. Riding on opener Rory Burns' impressive century, England are all set to take a decisive lead in the first innings.

Tags:
Ashes 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Ricky Ponting
Advertisement
The Ashes 2019: Metal bats, 'bodyline' and broken arms - Ashes controversies that went down in infamy
RELATED STORY
The Ashes 2019: Steven Smith masterclass masks another bad umpiring day
RELATED STORY
The Ashes 2019: Smith batting with Root, Anderson and Cummins opening the bowling - an Ashes fantasy XI
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: SWOT analysis of Australia's squad
RELATED STORY
The Ashes 2019: The best bets ahead of the Test series between England and Australia
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Broad & Woakes tighten England control as Australia crumble
RELATED STORY
5 captains who lost their job because of an Ashes failure
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: David Warner’s leap of gold may have prepared him for more heroics
RELATED STORY
The Ashes 2019: Just how important is the first day and Test?
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Steven Smith - Return of the King
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in England 2019
1st Test | 03:30 PM
AUS 284/10
ENG 267/4 (90.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: England trail Australia by 17 runs with 6 wickets remaining
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
3rd Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
4th Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
5th Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Global T20 Canada
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Physical Disability World Series
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Euro T20 Slam
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us