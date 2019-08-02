Ashes 2019: Ricky Ponting calls for the removal of 'neutral umpires' rule

What's the story?

In the wake of umpiring howlers on Day 1 of the ongoing Ashes in England, legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting has called for the removal of the "neutral umpires" rule in the game henceforth.

In case you didn't know...

As per the rules of the game, umpires are not allowed to officiate in a game in which his/her home nation is participating in. Hence, this leaves the English and the Aussie umpires without a chance to be a part of the Ashes despite dominating in ICC's elite umpires panel.

The heart of the matter

On Day 1 of the ongoing Ashes, several decisions by umpires Aleem Dar and Joel Wilson were overturned using the Decision Review System (DRS). Hence, both the umpires were severely criticized for their decisions on the field.

In light of the incident, Ricky Ponting has urged for the removal of global cricket's requirement for neutral umpires. Speaking about the same to a media website, the former Aussie captain said,

I would like to think the game has come far enough now for the game to not have neutral umpires. People might say that with all the technology we’ve got now, it doesn’t matter that much. But it’s not a good spectacle when pretty obviously wrong decisions are made.

Ponting, who is also a member of the Cricket Committee at MCC said that he would bring up the issue in the next MCC meeting. He said,

It’s already been spoken about a lot among the players.If it’s not brought up, I’ll make sure it’s added to the agenda. Surely (English umpire) Richard Kettleborough and the like would want to be umpiring the best series. The best umpires can end up missing out on all the big tournaments.

What's next?

Despite Steve Smith's fightback on Day 1, the visitors have fallen behind in the game as the English batsmen put on a display of fine batting skills on Day 2. Riding on opener Rory Burns' impressive century, England are all set to take a decisive lead in the first innings.