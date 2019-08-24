×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Why it is unfair to jump the gun on Jason Roy

Aryan Surana
ANALYST
Feature
25   //    24 Aug 2019, 18:06 IST

Jason Roy
Jason Roy

Delicious half-volley smacked for a boundary. Juicy delivery straying on the pads flicked nonchalantly through the carpet for four. The beginning of Jason Roy’s audacious 85 in the World Cup semi-final embodied why he is regarded as one of the world's premier batsmen in limited-overs international cricket.

Roy's credentials against the white ball have been absolutely phenomenal, and England could no longer resist the temptation to gamble on him at the opening slot in the longest version of the game. The dynamic opener was provided with the license to channel his instinctive belligerence at the top of the order for this year's Ashes.

Here's a look at one of Roy's best innings from the World Cup, which suggested he was ready for tougher assignments:

But contrary to the expectations, the fast-paced format king is currently enduring a dreadful run in Tests. Pedestrian scores of 10, 28, 0, 2 and 9 do little justice to his potential.

Frequent dismissals to away-swinging deliveries, most by edging to the slips, have exposed inherent limitations in his technique.

In six innings opening, Roy is averaging nine, a record he maintained perfectly when he nicked Josh Hazlewood behind in the fourth over yesterday. A mere change in the color of the ball has resulted in a dramatic reversal of his fortunes.

Cynics might argue that Roy isn't someone who is fit for the grueling rigors of Test cricket. But we have seen in the past how the averages of buccaneering Test openers like David Warner and Virender Sehwag suffered a substantial plunge in the daunting English conditions; that needs to be taken into consideration by the team management.

Advertisement

It is worthwhile to mention here that the latest Test recruit has fared immensely well for his county team Surrey, notching up 4722 runs in 82 first-class matches. He has racked up nine magnificent centuries and 23 fifties at a competent average of 38.39, showing that he does have the patience and temperament to churn out quintessential Test knocks.

Roy's egregious shot selection in the series so far is nothing but the result of the misplaced theory to counter-attack the opposition upfront. Protected from the hazards of the new ball, Roy crafted a breezy 72 on his Test debut versus Ireland; maybe pushing him down the batting order can be a realistic solution.

The exquisite stroke-maker deserves to be given a few more opportunities to showcase his talent before the gun is abruptly jumped on him. A player as skilled and hard-working Roy is bound to come good sooner or later; all that's needed is a little patience.

Tags:
Ashes 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Jason Roy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in England 2019
1st Test | Thu, 01 Aug
AUS 284/10 & 487/7
ENG 374/10 & 146/10
Australia won by 251 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Aug
ENG 258/10 & 258/5
AUS 250/10 & 154/6
Match Drawn
ENG VS AUS live score
3rd Test
AUS 179/10 & 246/10
ENG 67/10 & 26/2 (9.4 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | England need 333 runs to win
AUS VS ENG live score
4th Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
5th Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us