Ashes 2019: Why it is unfair to jump the gun on Jason Roy

Aryan Surana FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 25 // 24 Aug 2019, 18:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jason Roy

Delicious half-volley smacked for a boundary. Juicy delivery straying on the pads flicked nonchalantly through the carpet for four. The beginning of Jason Roy’s audacious 85 in the World Cup semi-final embodied why he is regarded as one of the world's premier batsmen in limited-overs international cricket.

Roy's credentials against the white ball have been absolutely phenomenal, and England could no longer resist the temptation to gamble on him at the opening slot in the longest version of the game. The dynamic opener was provided with the license to channel his instinctive belligerence at the top of the order for this year's Ashes.

Here's a look at one of Roy's best innings from the World Cup, which suggested he was ready for tougher assignments:

But contrary to the expectations, the fast-paced format king is currently enduring a dreadful run in Tests. Pedestrian scores of 10, 28, 0, 2 and 9 do little justice to his potential.

Frequent dismissals to away-swinging deliveries, most by edging to the slips, have exposed inherent limitations in his technique.

In six innings opening, Roy is averaging nine, a record he maintained perfectly when he nicked Josh Hazlewood behind in the fourth over yesterday. A mere change in the color of the ball has resulted in a dramatic reversal of his fortunes.

Cynics might argue that Roy isn't someone who is fit for the grueling rigors of Test cricket. But we have seen in the past how the averages of buccaneering Test openers like David Warner and Virender Sehwag suffered a substantial plunge in the daunting English conditions; that needs to be taken into consideration by the team management.

Advertisement

It is worthwhile to mention here that the latest Test recruit has fared immensely well for his county team Surrey, notching up 4722 runs in 82 first-class matches. He has racked up nine magnificent centuries and 23 fifties at a competent average of 38.39, showing that he does have the patience and temperament to churn out quintessential Test knocks.

Roy's egregious shot selection in the series so far is nothing but the result of the misplaced theory to counter-attack the opposition upfront. Protected from the hazards of the new ball, Roy crafted a breezy 72 on his Test debut versus Ireland; maybe pushing him down the batting order can be a realistic solution.

The exquisite stroke-maker deserves to be given a few more opportunities to showcase his talent before the gun is abruptly jumped on him. A player as skilled and hard-working Roy is bound to come good sooner or later; all that's needed is a little patience.