Ashes 2021-22 - Australia vs England, 5th Test: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Australia take on England in the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on January 14.

Australia have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. With England having drawn their last Test, the Australian dream of a whitewash in the Ashes crumbled. Having already retained the urn, the Aussies will be looking for a 4-0 result.

England, however, will look to salvage at least one victory from the tour and the draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will have instilled some confidence in the down-and-out English camp.

The Aussies have outdone their English counterparts in all the departments in all the Tests so far. Root’s men have looked hapless and haven’t looked at all inspiring.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first in the fourth Test at the SCG, the hosts piled up a 416-run total before declaring. Usman Khawaja scored a brilliant century, finishing up with 137 from 260 balls.

Steve Smith also made a handy contribution of 141-ball 67. Stuart Broad was the star with the ball in hand for England with figures of 5/101.

The Aussie bowlers then proceeded to knock over the English top-order cheaply. Jonny Bairstow was the star with the bat for the visitors, scoring a scintillating hundred as he scored a 158-ball 113.

Ben Stokes also played a crucial knock of 91-ball 66, and Mark Wood contributed with some handy lower-order runs. Scott Boland was the top wicket-taker for the Aussies, claiming figures of 4/36.

In the third innings, the hosts piled on 265 runs. Usman Khawaja scored yet another hundred (138-ball 101) and Cameron Green played a great knock supporting the centurion (122-ball 74).

Jack Leach was the highest wicket-taker for the visitors, claiming figures of 4/84.

Chasing a mammoth 388-run total, Zak Crawley provided a dream start to England, scoring a 100-ball 77.

Ben Stokes (123-ball 60) and Jonny Bairstow (105-ball 41) kept the visitors in the chase, but as the wickets kept tumbling England had to shut up shop and settle for a draw in a riveting final few overs.

Scott Boland once again starred with the ball, claiming figures of 3/30.

Australia vs England, 5th Test Match Details

Match: Australia vs England, fifth Test

Date: January 14-18, 2022.

Time: 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth.

Australia vs England, 5th Test Pitch Report

The quicker bowlers will dictate terms with the new ball, while the wicket is expected to slow down and become easier for batting as the game progresses.

The batters need to be patient at the onset and can play their shots with much more freedom once they are settled.

Optus Stadium has hosted 13 Test matches so far out of which only two ended in a draw. We can expect a result in this game.

Australia vs England, 5th Test Weather Report

Partly overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of opening day. Temperatures are expected to range between 18 and 27 degrees Celsius on the opening day.

No rain is expected throughout the five days.

Australia vs England, 5th Test Probable XIs

Australia

David Warner has been a class apart at the top of the order. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have gone about their business as usual in the middle order.

The twin hundreds from Usman Khwaja at the SCG were an absolute spectacle. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc continue to give nightmares to opposition batters.

Probable XI

David Warner, Usman Khwaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

England

The English openers have been in all sorts of trouble this summer. Zak Crawley seems to have found his groove and looked comfortable in his last outing. Joe Root, as usual, has been the pillar of the English batting.

Jonny Bairstow was the stand-out performer with the bat in the previous Test. Veterans Stuart Broad and James Anderson have been impressive with the ball.

Probable XI

Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Ollie Pope (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach.

Australia vs England, 5th Test Match Prediction.

England have seemed to be in deep trouble throughout the tour. Based on current form, the hosts are favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

The Three Lions, however, managed to salvage a draw at the SCG and will have drawn some confidence from that.

Australia vs England, 5th Test TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

