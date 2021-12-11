"Great start to his Test captaincy career" - Michael Hussey lauds Australia's Pat Cummins

Michael Hussey has heaped praise on new Australia Test captain Pat Cummins for his "pragmatic" approach after the hosts won the opening Ashes Test in Brisbane on Saturday.

"Pretty much everything went perfectly for Pat Cummins. It was a great start to his Test captaincy career. But as captain, tactically you can pull the right reins, but you need to be backed up by your cattle. And I thought Cummins was supported brilliantly by his team. It seems like there's real clarity in that team at the moment. Every player knows exactly what his role is in the team. There's a relaxed and calm feel around the team as well. Cummins seems pragmatic and in control even when things are not quite going to plan," former Australia batting great Hussey told Cricbuzz Live.

Australia sealed a nine-wicket win on day four after Cummins set the tempo with a five-wicket haul to help bundle out England for 147 in their first innings.

"Root will be disappointed not to get a hundred at the Gabba" - Michael Hussey

Joe Root made 89 in the second innings

Joe Root deserved a hundred, Hussey said. The England captain fell for 89 in the second innings, caught behind by Alex Carey off Cameron Green.

"I know Root will be disappointed not to get a hundred at the Gabba and he deserved a hundred with the way he played. Yes, he's been enormous, but to win Test matches and win them consistently you do need contributions from all your batters down the list. I think that's something they will probably look at. I think there were positives as well. Dawid Malan played beautifully in the second innings... and of course he will be disappointed not to go and score a century as well," Hussey said.

Malan made 82 before becoming off-spinner Nathan Lyon's 400th Test victim.

The Day/Night second Test will begin in Adelaide on December 16.

