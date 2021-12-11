“It’s been some hard toil but it’s very rewarding” - Nathan Lyon reacts after crossing 400-wicket mark in 1st Ashes Test

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has stated that crossing the milestone of 400 Test wickets has been a hard toil but a rewarding one at the same time.

The 34-year-old dismissed England's Dawid Malan (82) to reach the much-awaited 400-wicket mark during the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on Saturday. It had been a long wait for Lyon as Australia last played a Test match against India back in January, incidentally also in Brisbane.

Speaking to reporters after Australia’s crushing nine-wicket win at the Gabba, Lyon reacted to his achievement of claiming 400 Test wickets. He said:

“It hasn’t hit me yet to be honest. But it’s something that I am very proud of. There’s no doubt about that. It’s been some hard toil to get it but it’s very rewarding. That’s for sure.”

The seasoned off-spinner added that he is not someone who ponders a lot about personal milestones. He, however, admitted that there was a lot of banter around his 400th wicket in the Australian dressing room. Lyon revealed:

“I am not so much on personal milestones. (But) I’ve got a lot of my best mates in that change room and they tend to remind me and ask me if I am going to have the 400 on my shoes like Pidge (McGrath) or run around like Warnie. I had a lot of banter going on.”

After dismissing Malan, Lyon added the scalps of Ollie Pope (4), Ollie Robinson (8) and Mark Wood (6) to finish with figures of 4 for 91 from 34 overs.

“Paine and I had a great relationship but Pat’s one of my best mates” - Nathan Lyon

Lyon shared a great bond with former Australian Test captain Tim Paine, who stepped down ahead of the Ashes owing to a sexting controversy. When asked how it felt to play under new captain Pat Cummins, the off-spinner said:

“Paine and I had a great relationship but Pat’s one of my best mates. He was extremely calm out there as captain. Pat hit that home - let’s be calm and, when our chance comes, let’s be ruthless."

Resuming Day 4 of the first Ashes Test at 220 for 2, England crumbled to 297 all out. Australia chased down the target of 20 in 5.1 overs, losing just one wicket - Alex Carey (9).

