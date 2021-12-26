Cummins rip through England's top order, visitors bowled out for 185 on Day 1 of 3rd Ashes Test

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon claimed three wickets each as Australia bundled out England for 185 in 65.1 overs on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Australia then carried on their domination with the bat, reaching 61 for 1 at stumps. The hosts lost David Warner for 38 off 42, caught in the gully off James Anderson. However, there was not a lot for England to cheer on after another disappointing day out in the middle.

Australian skipper Cummins, who had to sit out of the Adelaide Test after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive case, rocked England with three early strikes. Haseeb Hameed’s (0) poor Ashes continued as he nicked Cummins to the keeper. Zak Crawley (12), who opened in place of Rory Burns, couldn’t turn around England’s fortunes at the top. He perished to an off-stump lifter from Cummins, nicking the delivery to gully.

England captain Joe Root and Dawid Malan offered some resistance again, but this time it was a brief one. Cummins was in action once more as he got Malan (14) to edge a good length delivery that was angled across the left-hander. The wicket came just before lunch on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test.

England skipper Joe Root fails to convert his 50 again

Joe Root (R) leaves the field after Day 1 of 3rd Ashes Test. Pic: Getty Images

Root showed some spark at the start of the second session, hitting Aussie debutant Scott Boland for a couple of boundaries. The England captain brought up another defiant half-century with a single off the same bowler.

However, he perished immediately after, just when England needed him to carry on. Yet again, Root paid the price for flirting at one outside the off-stump. This time, Mitchell Starc was the beneficiary.

Ben Stokes looked good for his 25, but fell to Cameron Green, presenting a catch to point off a short delivery. With Stokes’ dismissal, England lost half their side for 115. There was not much resistance from the England lower order either. On the stroke of Tea, Jos Buttler (3) flicked Lyon straight to deep midwicket.

In the post-tea session, Boland claimed his maiden Test scalp, trapping Mark Wood (6) right in front of the stumps. Jonny Bairstow contributed a defiant 75-ball 35 on comeback, but England needed a lot more to put up a competitive first-innings total.

Lyon added to his Test tally of 400-plus wickets, claiming Jack Leach (13) and Ollie Robinson (22) as England’s Ashes nightmare continued.

