Ashes 2021: SWOT analysis of the Australian team for the first Test

The 2021 Ashes series between Australia and England is around the corner. The first Test begins at the Gabba in Brisbane on 8th December 2021.

Australia have a good track record against England in Tests, winning 146 and losing 110 games, while 95 have ended in draws. The last time England were in Australia for an Ashes series, the hosts won the five-match series 4-0.

The 2019 Ashes in England saw both teams winning two Tests apiece, which meant Australia retained the urn.

The Gabba has been a happy hunting ground for Australia. They were unbeaten on this ground for 32 years before India beat them earlier this year. England haven't won at the ground since 1986.

Meanwhile, Australia now have a new Test captain in Pat Cummins, who will be keen to start his stint on a positive note. The hosts have already made a bold statement by naming their playing XI for the Gabba Test three days in advance.

On that note, here is a SWOT analysis of Australia's playing XI for the Gabba Test:

#Strength - Strong and experienced bowling line-up

Pat Cummins will spearhead Australia's pace attack.

Australia have named three pacer - Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood - for the first Test. Nathan Lyon will be the specialist spinner. All four bowlers are experienced campaigners in Test cricket.

Their captain Cummins is the No.1-ranked bowler in the ICC rankings. The 28-year-old pacer has picked up 164 Test wickets at an incredible average of 21.6. He has a good track record against England, picking up 52 wickets in ten Tests at an average of 21.85. He will spearhead Australia's pace attack in the upcoming Ashes series.

Mitchell Starc has had a forgettable year in Test cricket. In two Tests in 2021, he has picked up just three wickets at a dismal average of 96.67. However, Starc is an experienced pacer in Tests. After a decade of playing Test cricket, the left-handed pacer has picked up 255 wickets at an average of 27.57. He has a good track record against England, picking up 55 wickets in 13 Tests.

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood was one of the architects in Australia's T20 World Cup 2021. Before this year, Hazlewood was seen as a Test specialist. However, Hazlewood has also proved his worth in the T20 format.

He is now back in the format that he has excelled in the past - Tests. In 55 Tests, he has picked up 212 wickets. He has an impressive record against England, bagging 58 wickets in 13 games at an impressive average of 24.44.

Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon has been exceptional for Australia over the last decade. He is one short of 400 Test wickets, and has been a match-winner for Australia. In 23 Tests against England, he has picked up 85 wickets. He has an excellent record in Australia, picking up 200 wickets in home conditions.

Australia have a strong and experienced bowling line-up that has particularly excelled in in home conditions, especially against England. That doesn't augur too well for the visitors' hopes of winning the series.

#Weakness - Inexperienced and out-of-form middle order

Alex Carey will keep wickets in the Gabba Test.

Travis Head had a torrid time in Test matches in 2020. In four innings, he scored just 72 runs at a dismal average of 18, and was subsequently left out of the team. Head has been chosen ahead of the experienced Usman Khawaja for the Gabba Test, and he will look to grab the opportunity with both hands.

Cameroon Green, an all-rounder, has played four Tests for Australia. Despite bowling 44 overs in Test cricket, Green has not picked up a Test wicket. With the bat, he averages 33.71 in seven innings. He is still a work in progress, and will have to prove his worth with both bat and ball for the management to consider him an all-rounder.

Meanwhile, Alex Carey will make his debut in Test cricket in the Gabba Test. Though he has a decent record in ODI and First-Class cricket, Test cricket is a different ball game. Carey has a big challenge ahead of him in Ashes 2021.

#Opportunities - New captain and vice-captain keen to make a mark

Steve Smith will be Pat Cummins' deputy.

A new era has begun in Australian cricket with Pat Cummins as the captain and Steve Smith his deputy. With Tim Paine stepping down as Australian captain in the wake of the sexting controversy, Cummins and Smith will look to kickstart a new era of Australian cricket on a positive note.

Ashes 2021 provides the perfect opportunity for Cummins to prove his worth as a leader in Test cricket. Cummins is an exceptional pace bowler, and will look to lead his team with positive intent.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith has been named the vice-captain for Ashes 2021. Smith has been a successful leader for Australia in the past. However, he was removed as Australia's captain due to the ball-tampering scandal in 2017.

The fact that Steve Smith has been appointed vice-captain suggests that he could once again take over as Australian captain in Test cricket in the future.

#Threats - The exceptional form of England captain Joe Root and the return of their star all-rounder Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes is back in England colours.

England captain Joe Root has had an exceptional Test campaign in 2021. In 23 Test innings, he has scored 1455 runs at an average of 66.14, bagging six hundreds. The Australian bowlers will have to try and keep Root quiet in Ashes 2021.

Meanwhile, star all-rounder Ben Stokes is fully fit, and his presence will be a huge boost for the visitors. Stokes has an impressive record against Australia. He has three Test hundreds against the Aussies ,and averages 38.38 in 26 Test innings against them. He has also picked up 34 wickets against the hosts.

Root and Stokes are undoubtedly two key players for England. Though Australia start as the favourites for the Gabba Test, the duo of Root and Stokes could spoil the Aussie party in Brisbane.

