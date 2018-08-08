Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma reaping the benefits of county cricket experience

Puneet Sikka
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
55   //    08 Aug 2018, 11:36 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Three
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Three

In the first Test at Edgbaston between India and England, Ravichandran Ashwin took seven wickets and Ishant Sharma took six wickets. They were easily the best bowlers for India in that game. Although India lost the Test, it was more due to the combined batting failures of the team (barring Kohli) rather than the bowling. The bowlers were able to take 20 wickets in the game and gave away only 467 runs at an average of 23.35 runs per wicket.

So how did Ashwin and Ishant manage to be successful in alien conditions in England? Both of them credited their success to their English county cricket experience. Ashwin played for Worcestershire last year and gained rich experience of playing in English conditions.

Similarly, Ishant played for Sussex this year, and in the 10 games that he played, he bowled more than 150 overs. Experience of bowling with Dukes balls for their respective counties also helped them as Dukes are different to Kookaburra or SG balls.

The wickets in England are generally not helpful to spinners. However, playing in county cricket helped Ashwin understand what pace to bowl at. He varied his pace during India's match against England at Edgbaston.

In Ishant's case, it was changing his line for left-handers from over the stumps to around the stumps that helped him and the benefits were evident when he changed his line. He took five wickets in the second innings in which three were of left-handers. Ishant took these left-handers wickets by bowling around the wicket and getting them caught in the slip cordon.

Another Indian player who gained rich county cricket experience this season was Cheteshwar Pujara. Surprisingly, he was left out from the playing eleven in the first Test at Edgbaston. Although he had a lean phase playing for Yorkshire this season, playing county cricket would have given him a rich experience of English conditions.

However, Pujara looks certain to be playing in the Lord's Test, especially after the failures of all specialist batsmen in the first Test barring Kohli.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin Ishant Sharma Leisure Reading
Puneet Sikka
CONTRIBUTOR
Stats: R Ashwin and Ishant Sharma create numerous records...
RELATED STORY
Ishant Sharma's magical triple-wicket over is SK Play of...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, First Test Day 1, SK Player of the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, First Test, Day 3: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted bowling attack...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, First Test, Day 1: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why India can beat England in England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, First Test Day 1, Stats: Root...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: India's ideal XI for the second...
RELATED STORY
India vs England first Test preview and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us