Ashwin fit to play the 4th Test

Silambarasan Kv FOLLOW ANALYST News 587 // 29 Aug 2018, 22:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

RAVICHANDRAN-ASHWIN

The Indian team is currently playing a five-match Test series against England. After facing the defeats in the first two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's, the visitors made a strong comeback and won the third Test match at Trent Bridge. The fourth match of the Test series will start from August 30 at Southampton.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team destroyed the home team in the third Test in Nottingham. But, they still have to do a lot of work to stay alive in the Test series. Ahead of an important game, Ravichandran Ashwin has been declared fit to play the fourth Test against England at The Ageas Bowl.

Ashwin injured his back during the third Test against England at The Trent Bridge. He was seen in discomfort, and managed to bowl just a single over in the first innings. He came back to bowl in the second innings and was wicketless, before dismissing James Anderson in his 23rd over.

However, he got a seven-day break ahead of the fourth Test to recover from the injury. When he did not bowl a single delivery during the practice session, there were several rumors over his participation in the do-or-die Test at Southampton, but it seems like he will keep his place in the team.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli also hinted at an unchanged playing XI for the fourth Test, after confirming that the Tamil Nadu off-spinner was fit to play.

Since Kohli's full-time captaincy in Tests, the Indian team has changed their playing XI in last 38 Tests, but he said that they don't need to change the playing combination for the next Test.

“Everyone is fit to start. Ashwin has recovered nicely. He had a good practice session yesterday [on Wednesday]. He is good to go. Seeing the way things are right now, we don’t feel we need to change anything," the 29-year-old told reporters.