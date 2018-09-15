Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 highest run-scorer in Asia Cup history

MS Dhoni boasts of highest average in Asia Cup history: 95.16

Asia Cup 2018 is all set to begin from 15th of September, with the all-important India-Pakistan clash to be held on 19th of September. The Asia Cup has hosted some of the most exciting matches in ODI history with the world's best players at its helm.

In the 34-year history of the coveted Asia Cup trophy, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have dominated the tournament sharing the 13 titles of Asia Cup between them. India is ruling the list with 6, Sri Lanka with 5 and Pakistan with 2 titles each.

This also marks the return of the fabled rivalry of India-Pakistan, who are meeting after an eventful Champions Trophy 2017 final. It was a rare but a thumping victory for Pakistan against India, and India will be looking for setting the record straight this time around.

So, on that note here are 5 batsmen who have scored the most runs in Asia Cup:-

#5 Arjuna Ranatunga

Arjuna Ranatunga played 19 innings in Asia Cup

The former Sri Lankan skipper who won the 1996 World Cup with the Sri Lankan team featured in 19 Asia Cup innings between 1984 and 1997. He scored 741 runs in those innings at a healthy average of 57 which is a lot by the batting standards of 80's and 90's in limited overs cricket.

He scored one century and 6 fifties, with a highest of 131 not out. He was also the part of 1986 and 1997 Sri Lankan teams that won Asia Cup. He scored 57 and 62 in the finals of both the editions against Pakistan and India respectively.

