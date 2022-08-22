Asia Cup 2022: 3 Indian players in the current squad who have played the most games against Pakistan

The countdown is on for the marquee clash between Team India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28). The Dubai International Stadium will play host to Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's men as they return to the venue where they last met.

For further context, it is worth noting that Pakistan secured their first ever victory over India in a senior World Cup tournament last year. With another T20 World Cup lined up in Australia later this year, both teams will look to go one up on the other and make a statement.

With political tensions between the two countries putting a hiatus on bilateral ties, the current crop of players haven't had the opportunity to take part in too many Indo-Pak fixtures over time.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, let's take a look at the Indian players named in the squad who have played the most games against Pakistan at the international stage:

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja - 14 games

Swing king Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have played a joint 14 international games against Pakistan. While Bhuvneshwar has played four T20Is and 10 ODIs, Jadeja has taken part in five T20Is and nine ODIs against the sub-continental rivals.

Bhuvneshwar's international debut was incidentally against the Men in Green when they toured India for a short white ball tour in 2012-13. The inswinger that he sent down to castle Mohammad Hafeez with his opening delivery in one-day internationals remains vividly etched in the minds of fans.

#2 Virat Kohli - 20 games

Virat Kohli's highest ODI score happened to come in the 2012 edition of the Asia Cup, as he struck a barnstorming 183 to power India to a successful chase of 330 in Mirpur. Kohli has been a part of multiple iconic contests against their arch-rivals, coming in clutch on multiple occasions as well.

Till date, Kohli has played 13 ODIs and seven T20Is against the Men in Green. The former captain has top-scored for the Men in Blue in five of the seven T20Is he has taken part in against Pakistan, with a highest score of 78* at the ICC World T20 (as it was called back then) in 2012.

#1 Rohit Sharma - 24 games

Having made his international debut in 2007, it's not surprising to see Indian captain Rohit Sharma top this list. Moreover, his first half-century in ODIs came against Pakistan in Jaipur that very year, not too long after he chipped in with a vital 30-run cameo in the final of the inaugural ICC World T20.

Rohit has played a total of 24 games against the sub-continental rivals (eight T20Is and 16 ODIs). He has captained India in two of those contests dating back to the 2018 Asia Cup, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious in both of them.

