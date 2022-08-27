Asia Cup 2022: 3 records that can be broken in the upcoming India vs Pakistan clash 

India are all set to defend their title in the Asia Cup. The multi-nation tournament returns after a hiatus of four years with six of Asia's best sides locking horns against each other.

The Men in Blue head into the tournament as hot favorites with a record seven Asia Cup titles to their name. The UAE will host the event, with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka facing each other in the opening match today (August 27).

The blockbuster match, however, has been set for tomorrow between India and Pakistan.

The matches between India and Pakistan are not for the faint-hearted. India will want to make amends for their comprehensive defeat against their arch-rivals at the T20 World Cup 2021, where they lost by 10 wickets.

A slew of records are also on the verge of being broken in the highly-anticipated Indo-Pak clash. On that note, let's take a look at three records that might be broken in the upcoming high-octane fixture.

#3. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya can become India's highest wicket-takers against Asian sides in T20Is

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be India's premier pacer in Asia Cup

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya need just two more wickets each in the upcoming game to become India's leading wicket-taking pacers in T20Is against Asian nations.

Both right-armers are currently sitting on 17 T20I scalps against Asian sides. The record of being the highest wicket-taking pacer for India in T20Is against Asian teams is currently held by Ashish Nehra, with 18 wickets to his name.

Both Bhuvneshwar and Pandya are important players in India's bowling department in the upcoming tournament. While Bhuvneshwar will spearhead the side with his new ball exploits, Pandya will chip in with crucial overs when required.

#2. Rohit Sharma can become the batter with most 50+ scores against an opponent in Asia Cup

India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will hold massive importance for the Men in Blue for the entire tournament and will be eyeing to set the tone right from the first game.

If the 35-year old manages to notch up a half-century against Pakistan on Sunday, he will become the bafter with most 50+ scores against a particular opponent in the Asia Cup.

Rohit currently has five 50+ scores against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Three other batters also have five 50+ scores against an opponent, including Sachin Tendulkar (five 50+ vs Sri Lanka), Sanath Jayasuriya (five 50+ vs Bangladesh) and Kumar Sangakkara (five 50+ vs India).

Rohit also needs 88 more runs to become India's highest-ever run-getter in the Asia Cup. He has scored 883 runs in the Asia Cup while Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-getter for India with 971 runs in the tournament.

#1. Virat Kohli can become the first Indian to make 100 or more appearances in all three formats

England v India - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International.

Modern-day legend Virat Kohli is set to achieve another major milestone when he steps onto the field during India's opening game against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28).

The highly-awaited game will see Kohli mark his 100th appearance in T20I cricket. With this, he will also become the first Indian ever to contest in 100 or more international games in all three formats. The Delhi lad played his 100th ODI against West Indies in 2013, while he made his 100th Test appearance earlier this year during a Test match against Sri Lanka.

BCCI @BCCI



Coming back from a break, Virat Kohli speaks about the introspection, the realisation and his way forward!



Full interview coming up on



Watch this space for more



#TeamIndia | Up close and personal with @imVkohli Coming back from a break, Virat Kohli speaks about the introspection, the realisation and his way forward!Full interview coming up on BCCI.TV Watch this space for more #AsiaCup 2022 | #AsiaCup Up close and personal with @imVkohli!Coming back from a break, Virat Kohli speaks about the introspection, the realisation and his way forward! 👍Full interview coming up on BCCI.TV 🎥Watch this space for more ⌛️ #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 | #AsiaCup https://t.co/fzZS2XH1r1

The right-handed maestro, who hasn't had great batting form of late, will want to make his 100th T20I memorable with a match-winning performance against his arch-nemesis.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy