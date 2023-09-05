Asia Cup 2023: 3 records that were broken during India’s incredible 10-wicket victory over Nepal in Match 5

Team India thrashed Nepal by 10 wickets (via the DLS method) in Pallekele on Monday to book their berth in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. It was a must-win game for the Men in Blue after a washout against Pakistan.

However, the start wasn't that great for India. They dropped three catches in the first few overs after choosing to field first. Nepal openers capitalized on the chances, adding 65 runs for the first wicket within 10 overs.

After the new ball bowlers failed to make any roads, Rohit Sharma was quick to introduce spin. Ravindra Jadeja broke the backbone of the opposition with three wickets and had the opposition at 144/6 despite a couple of rain interruptions.

But contributions from Dipendra Singh (29) and Sompal Kami (48) helped them post 230 runs on the board.

Rain made an appearance once again and India's target was revised to 145 runs from 23 overs. Rohit (74* off 59) and Shubman Gill (67* off 62) took the team home with 17 balls remaining and 10 wickets in hand.

It was a comprehensive performance from the big boys of world cricket, which will give them confidence ahead of the Super Four stage.

Meanwhile, there were multiple records that were broken during India's 10-wicket victory over Pakistan. On that note, let's take a look at three significant records that were broken on Monday.

#1 Shubman Gill becomes the fastest Indian to score 1,500 ODI runs

Shubhman Gill entered the record books by becoming the fastest Indian to 1,500 ODI runs, achieving the landmark in 29 innings. The record was previously held by Shreyas Iyer, who reached the milestone in 34 innings.

Gill boasts an excellent ODI record - 1514 runs at an average of over 63 and a 102.64 strike rate.

The cricketer from Punjab had a great start to the year, scoring two centuries and a double hundred. However, he witnessed a sudden dip in form and managed only one fifty in his last seven ODI innings before the game against Nepal.

The right-handed batter showed exemplary form against the minnows, scoring an unbeaten 67 off 62 deliveries, including eight boundaries and one six. It will give Gill some confidence ahead of the all-important ICC ODI World Cup.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja becomes India's joint-highest wicket-taker in ODI Asia Cup

Ravindra Jadeja had a stellar outing against Nepal, returning with figures of 3/40 from 10 overs. He was largely responsible for breaking Nepal's batting line-up and keeping the run flow in check.

With his three wickets, Jadeja has now joined former all-rounder Irfan Pathan as India's joint-highest wicket-taker in the ODI Asia Cup. Both have 22 wickets each under their belt. They are also the only Indian bowlers to have taken over 20 wickets in this tournament.

Jadeja will have an opportunity to leapfrog Pathan as India's highest wicket-taker in the ODI Asia Cup in the next match against Pakistan on Sunday.

Jadeja is now the highest wicket-taker in the ODI Asia Cup among active cricketers.

#3 Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill share the third-highest opening stand for India in ODI Asia Cup

Rohit and Gill shared an unbeaten 147-run stand for the first wicket to take the Men in Blue to victory against Nepal. After a depleted outing against Babar Azam and company, it was a commanding performance from their Indian openers.

The partnership between Rohit and Gill was the third-highest by an Indian opening pair in ODI Asia Cup.

Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan hold the record for the highest opening partnership with 210 runs against Pakistan in Dubai in 2018. Sachin Tendulkar and Manoj Prabhakar occupy the second spot with a 161-run stand against Sri Lanka in Sharjah in 1995.