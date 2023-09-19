Asian Games 2023, Men’s Cricket Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Asian Games 2023 men's cricket tournament will start on September 27. India has decided to participate in the cricket event of the continental competition for the first time. Asian giants Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have also sent a team to China for this competition.

Since the ICC ODI World Cup will start on October 5 in India, all the full members of ICC have decided to send a 'B' team for this competition. 10 other teams, namely Mongolia, Nepal, Japan, Cambodia, Bahrain, Maldives, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong are also a part of the tournament.

India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh have earned a direct ticket to quarterfinals because of their superior position in ICC rankings. Afghanistan will play a quarterfinal qualifier against minnows Mongolia, while the other nine teams have been divided into three groups of three each. The top team from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

Men's cricket at Asian Games 2023 telecast channel list

Asian Games 2023 will live on Sony Sports Network in India. Team India's matches will be live on Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 4 HD will have Telugu and Tamil commentary, while English commentary should be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD.

Other team's matches will likely be telecasted only in English commentary on the Sony Sports Network.

Men's cricket at Asian Games 2023 live streaming in India

Sony LIV will be streaming all men's cricket matches of Asian Games live. Fans will have to buy a subscription to watch the matches live. The start time for the matches is 6:30 AM IST and 11:30 AM IST.

Men's cricket at Asian Games 2023 schedule (with timings in IST)

Men's cricket will start on September 27 and conclude on October 7. The knockout matches will start on October 1. India's first match is on October 2. Here is the complete schedule:

September 27: Nepal vs Japan, 6:30 AM IST.

September 27: Hong Kong vs Singapore, 11:30 AM IST.

September 28: Malaysia vs Bahrain, 6:30 AM IST.

September 28: Cambodia vs Japan, 11:30 AM IST.

September 29: Maldives vs Malaysia, 6:30 AM IST.

September 29: Singapore vs Thailand, 11:30 AM IST.

October 1: Afghanistan vs Mongolia, 6:30 AM IST.

October 1: Cambodia vs Nepal, 11:30 AM IST.

October 2: Thailand vs Hong Kong, 6:30 AM IST.

October 2: Bahrain vs Maldives, 11:30 AM IST.

October 3: India vs TBA, Quarterfinal 1, 6:30 AM IST.

October 3: Pakistan vs TBA, Quarterfinal 2, 11:30 AM IST.

October 4: Sri Lanka vs TBA, Quarterfinal 3, 6:30 AM IST.

October 4: Bangladesh vs TBA, Quarterfinal 4, 11:30 AM IST.

October 6: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4, Semifinal 1, 6:30 AM IST.

October 6: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF3, Semifinal 2, 11:30 AM IST.

October 7: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2, Bronze Medal Match, 6:30 AM IST.

October 7: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2, Gold Medal Match, 11:30 AM IST.