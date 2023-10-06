Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs Bangladesh match (Updated) ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Kishore

India progressed to the grand finale of the Asian Games T20I 2023 after defeating Bangladesh by nine wickets in the first semifinal. Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou hosted the one-sided affair.

On a track that turned out to be better to bat as the innings progressed, India asked Bangladesh to bat first. Tigers opener Parvez Hossain Emon looked in good touch, scoring 23 runs off 32 balls. However, other batters faltered badly.

In the lower order, wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali stood out as the top scorer, amassing 24 runs off 29 balls. Rakibul Hasan's 6-ball 14-run knock steered Bangladesh to a below-par total of 96/9 in 20 overs.

Left-arm spinner Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore was the wrecker-in-chief, scalping three crucial wickets to turn the tide in India’s favor. He received good support from Washington Sundar, who scalped two wickets.

In response, Team India lost their last match centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal for a four-ball duck. Nevertheless, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma stood tall to finish off the chase in just 9.2 overs.

Gaikwad went on to score 40 off 26 balls while Varma amassed a 26-ball 55-run knock with two fours and six sixes. With the grand victory, India sealed a spot in the final. Pakistan and Afghanistan will be fighting in the second semifinal on Friday, October 6.

Skipping the drumroll, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers at the Asian Games T20I 2023 so far.

Asian Games Men's T20I 2023 Most Runs List

Nepal's Kushal Malla maintains his pole position on the batting chart, amassing 213 runs from three innings. Malaysia's Syed Aziz sits in second place, scoring 185 runs. His colleague Virandeep Singh occupies the third spot, having accumulated 126 runs in three matches.

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel has scored 116 runs from three matches at an average of 38.67 to secure the fourth position. Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal settled with the fifth spot after bagging a duck, amassing 100 runs overall.

Indian skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma are in 12th and 15th spots, racking up 65 and 57 runs respectively.

Asian Games Men's T20I 2023 Most Wickets List

Nepal medium pacer Abhinash Bohara continues to be the leading wicket-taker with eight wickets. Hong Kong's Ayush Shukla is second, picking seven wickets from three matches.

His colleague Anas Khan occupies the third place, racking up six wickets from three innings. Singapore's Anish Param holds the fourth position, bagging five scalps. HK's Nasrulla Rana is in the fifth position with five wickets.

India's R Sai Kishore propelled to the 10th rank with four wickets. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi holds the 13th position with three scalps.