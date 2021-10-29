AUS vs ENG: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 26 of T20 World Cup 2021

Ahead of the Ashes 2021, arch-rivals Australia and England will face off at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tomorrow in Dubai. Both teams have a 100% winning record at this year's mega event so far.

While Australia have defeated South Africa and Sri Lanka, England have beaten West Indies and Bangladesh. The winner of this match will reach the top spot in the Group 1 standings of the Super 12 stage.

Before Australia and England cross swords at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the shortest format of the game.

AUS vs ENG head-to-head stats

Chris Woakes will be the player to look out for in this ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match

Australia lead the head-to-head record against England by 10-8. The two nations played a three-match T20I series in Southampton last year, where England emerged victorious by 2-1. The Eoin Morgan-led outfit won the first two games but lost the dead rubber by five wickets.

Speaking of their head-to-head record at T20 World Cup, the two teams have defeated each other once. Australia beat England in the group stage of the inaugural T20 World Cup, but in 2010, England avenged that loss by defeating the Aussies in the T20 World Cup final.

AUS vs ENG: Numbers you need to know before Match 26 of T20 World Cup 2021

Adam Zampa bowled a brilliant spell against Sri Lanka

Aaron Finch is the highest run-scorer in Australia vs England T20Is, with 550 runs at an average of 61.11. Meanwhile, England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler has amassed 321 runs in T20Is against Australia.

Among current players, Adil Rashid has the most wickets (10) in Australia vs. England T20Is. He is followed by Glenn Maxwell, who has scalped eight English wickets in his T20I career.

