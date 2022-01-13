AUS vs ENG prediction: Who will win the fifth Ashes 2021-22 Test?

The fifth and final Test of the Ashes series in Australia will be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart from January 14. It will be a historic occasion as a pink-ball Test will be played in Hobart for the first time.

Australia already lead the series by a 3-0 margin and will be hoping to end with a scoreline of 4-0.

Fans witnessed a thriller of a contest in the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Both sides battled hard and the game eventually ended in a draw on the fifth day.

After opting to bat first, the hosts posted 416 on the board on the back of a brilliant century from Usman Khawaja. Stuart Broad picked up a fifer for England.

England were knocked over for 294 in their first innings but the highlight was a hard-fought century from Jonny Bairstow.

Comeback man Usman Khawaja wasn’t stopping there as he smashed another century to help his side score 265 in 68.5 overs before Australia declared their innings, setting a target of 388 for the Three Lions.

The English batters showed resistance throughout the final day but the Aussies continued to pick up regular wickets and it all came down to the final overs.

The English lower-order stood tall against the Aussie bowlers and played out the remaining overs to salvage some pride and avoid any chance of a whitewash.

It all came down to handling nerves in the final moments of a thrilling Test match and the Ashes well and truly lived up to expectations.

As mentioned earlier, the final Test will be a day-night match. The Aussies will be looking to keep up their good work and finish with a scoreline of 4-0.

Can England beat Australia in the fifth Test in Hobart?

The Aussies have been brutal in the series so far. The Englishmen haven’t had any chance so far and a draw at the SCG is the only positive for them. They need to be at their absolute best and play out of their skin to halt the hosts’ progress.

The Aussies have hunted in packs and they look on course to finish with a win. Nothing has gone right for Root’s men on this tour and they will be hoping to finish on a positive note.

Australia have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top in the final Test in Hobart.

Prediction – Australia to win the Test in Hobart.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

