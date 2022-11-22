Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne was amused after England's Liam Dawson survived a close LBW referral during the third ODI on Tuesday (November 22) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

On the third ball of the 30th over of the England innings, Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa beat his counterpart, Liam Dawson, while the latter attempted a sweep shot.

The on-field umpire turned down the appeal of the Australian fielders for a leg-before dismissal. Australia captain Pat Cummins sent the decision to the third umpire through DRS as they anticipated a plumb.

But to everyone's surprise, the ball turned sharply and missed off stump, while being a bit wide from the target. The Men in Yellow were left flabbergasted after the DRS results. Among the Australians, no one was more animated than Marnus Labuschagne, with Dawson getting away with an LBW call

Labuschagne and other Australian players' reactions, full of astonishment, were captured in the replays of the broadcast coverage of the game.

Check out Marnus Labuschagne's reaction in the video below:

Look at Marnus' reaction as DRS does Zampa dirty Absolutely brilliant thisLook at Marnus' reaction as DRS does Zampa dirty Absolutely brilliant this 😂😂😂Look at Marnus' reaction as DRS does Zampa dirty 💀 https://t.co/hagKbP8zA9

Australia whitewash England 3-0 in ODIs

The England innings eventually folded up at a meagre 142 in response to Australia's 355 (revised target of 364) in a match reduced to 48 overs. Australia whitewashed the T20 World Cup champions 3-0 in the ODI series.

Zampa bagged impressive figures with 4 for 31 from 5.4 overs. Pat Cummins (2/25) and Sean Abbott (2/45) complemented Zampa in rattling the England batting order, while Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh picked up a wicket each.

Double-wicket maiden for the leggie Adam Zampa appreciation tweet!Double-wicket maiden for the leggie #AUSvENG Adam Zampa appreciation tweet! Double-wicket maiden for the leggie #AUSvENG https://t.co/UTuubc56kL

Earlier in the game, Travis Head (152) and David Warner (106) posted a magnificent opening partnership of 269 runs to build on the momentum of the Australia innings. The pair recorded their highest partnership at the MCG, surpassing Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting's 225 versus England in 2002.

