AUS vs IRE Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Ahead of the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup, few could've predicted that the Australia vs Ireland clash would commence with the latter being higher up in the Group 1 points table.

But that's how things stand right now, with both teams having collected three points from three games. Ireland's net run rate is on the wrong side of zero, but it's still marginally better than Australia's. New Zealand's unbeaten start to the Super 12 stage means that both Ireland and Australia will have an eye on the second semi-final spot, with England being the other main contenders.

Ireland and Australia have taken contrasting paths to get here. While the latter lost comprehensively to New Zealand, beat Sri Lanka and settled for a point against England, Andy Balbirnie and Co. fell to the Lankans before pulling off a miraculous win over England and seeing their Afghanistan clash washed out.

The hosts are the overwhelming favorites, but the Irish have shown that they can pack a punch. Can Australia manage to prevent more ignominy in their home T20 World Cup? Or will Ireland punch above their weight once again?

Josh Little's opening burst set the tone for Ireland against England, and the left-armer will want to produce something similar on Monday. Aaron Finch is clearly not at his best and David Warner is short of runs, and although the Aussie middle order is slowly coming together, a few powerplay wickets could put the Irish in an excellent position to pull off another upset.

The Australian bowling attack, on the other hand, has underwhelmed to a certain extent in the T20 World Cup. Mitchell Starc has been devoid of zip and swing; Pat Cummins' T20 bowling reputation has taken a deserved hit; Adam Zampa has bowled only one rather unimpressive spell after contracting COVID-19.

So the likes of Andy Balbirnie, who was excellent against England, and Paul Stirling will fancy their chances of putting the Aussies under pressure. Harry Tector has been a bit short of runs, barring one notable contribution, while middle-order contributions have been varied but irregular.

Ireland have what it takes to scalp another big fish in the T20 World Cup, but the hosts have a clear advantage ahead of the clash. Australia should be able to claim two points on Monday and further their claim for a semi-final berth.

