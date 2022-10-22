AUS vs NZ Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Australia vs New Zealand in the 2022 T20 World Cup is expected to be even more one-sided than last year's final, where the Kangaroos blew away their opponents eight wickets with more than an over to spare.

Almost a year down the line, the Aussies find themselves with a team that has not only been able to retain its core but also find quality reinforcements. Singapore-born Tim David has boosted the middle order, making an already fearsome batting lineup look a few notches more formidable. Cameron Green has been drafted into the squad at the expense of the injured Josh Inglis.

New Zealand, on the other hand, appear to be in disarray. Captain Kane Williamson, who scored 85 in last year's final at a strike rate of 177.08, seems incapable of playing such innings anymore. The Kiwis' second-highest scorer on the night, Martin Guptill, is struggling to find a place in the playing XI amid the emergence of Finn Allen and his own poor form.

The bowling attacks of both teams haven't changed much, but Australia and New Zealand are in vastly different situations this year. Aaron Finch and Co. start as the definite favorites, not just for this contest but the T20 World Cup as a whole, while the Black Caps will need a miracle to make the summit clash once again.

The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup will kick off at the SCG on Saturday, October 22, and the downside of that is that the forecast isn't promising. Heavy showers are expected to dampen what should be a glorious game of cricket, with a rematch of the 2021 final headlining what should be the most exciting phase of the tournament.

Finch suffered a terrible rut in form a while ago, but he seems to be finding his bearings once again. The captain chanced a middle-order role for a bit as Green picked oppositions apart with his pyrotechnics at the top, but Australia shouldn't chop and change too much. His opening partner David Warner experienced a resurgence at the 2021 T20 World Cup and will want to carry his form into this edition.

Steve Smith should miss out on Australia's playing XI, as hinted at by chairman of selectors George Bailey. The middle order packs power and pace-hitting ability for sure, but might find itself a touch suspect against quality spin. Two of Ish Sodhi, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner, likely to feature in New Zealand's side, could have massive roles to play despite the rain threat and the conditions at the SCG.

New Zealand just don't seem to have the batting resources needed to challenge Australia, who have a plethora of match-winners and bowling options. The hosts should be able to make a winning start to their title defense.

Prediction: Australia to win Match 1 of the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup

