AUS-W vs PK-W Commonwealth Games 2022: Preview, pitch report, weather report, match start time, date and live streaming details

Australia Women (AUS-W) take on Pakistan Women (PK-W) in the ninth match of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, August 3.

Australian Women are at the top of Group A with two wins from as many games. They thrashed the Barbados Women by nine wickets in their previous game.

Barbados Women were bowled out for just 64 runs. Meg Lanning and Co. then made light work of the total, finishing the game in just 8.1 overs, with nine wickets remaining.

Pakistan Women, on the other hand, suffered their second consecutive defeat of the tournament against India Women in their second match. They were bundled out for just 99, batting first, and failed to defend their target as India Women got over the line in just 11.4 overs, with eight wickets to spare.

Australia Women will aim to consolidate their position at the top of the table and continue their unbeaten run in their final league stage match.

AUS-W vs PK-W Match Details:

Match: Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 9, Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

AUS-W vs PK-W Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is balanced in nature. Batters can play their shots freely once they are well set at the crease. Spinners will have a crucial role to play as the game progresses.

Fans can expect an even battle between the bat and the ball. The average first-innings total at this venue is 118. Teams winning the toss should look to bowl first.

AUS-W vs PK-W Weather Report

There is very little chance of rain throughout the course of the match. Temperatures will vary between 16 and 24 degrees Celsius on match day.

AUS-W vs PK-W Probable XIs

Australia Women

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (C), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Darcie Brown.

Pakistan Women

Probable XI

Muneeba Ali (wk), Iram Javed, Bismah Maroof (C), Omaima Sohail, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Anam Amin.

AUS-W vs PK-W Match Prediction

Australia Women are enjoying a dominant run at the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022. They beat India Women in a thrilling contest and then backed it up with a thumping win against Barbados Women. They have played as a complete unit so far, living up to the expectations of their fans.

Pakistan Women, on the other hand, have struggled with their batting throughout the tournament so far. They will need to perform better with the bat. Pakistan Women will have to play out of their skin if they are to beat the Southern Stars in this fixture.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this encounter.

AUS-W vs PK-W telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv App.

