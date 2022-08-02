AUS-W vs PK-W Prediction: Who will win today's Commonwealth Games cricket match

Australia Women are up against Pakistan Women in the ninth match of the Women’s T20 competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday, August 3, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Australian Women are flying high in the competition, sitting at the top of Group A with two wins from as many matches.

In their previous game against Barbados Women, they registered a resounding nine-wicket win. Bowling first, they put early pressure on Barbados Women by picking up the wicket of Hayley Matthews in the fourth over. They kept bagging wickets at regular intervals and did not allow the opposition batters to get going.

Alana King put on a brilliant show, scalping four wickets. Tahlia McGrath grabbed three while Ashleigh Gardner picked up a couple to bowl Barbados Women out for a paltry total of 64.

It did not take too long for Australia Women to wrap up the game as Alyssa Healy (23*) and skipper Meg Lanning (36*) took them over the line in just 8.1 overs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Women crashed to yet another defeat at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Their batters failed to deliver once again as they were bundled out for 99 against arch-rivals India Women.

Pakistan Women lost their first wicket for no runs on the board. However, Muneeba Ali (32) and Bismah Maroof (17) put up a decent stand to take the score to 50 before the second wicket fell. Their innings collapsed thereafter as they kept losing wickets all the way through.

India Women dominated the run-chase right from the start as the Pakistan bowlers failed to create any kind of pressure, managing to pick up only a couple of wickets. India Women completed the game in 11.2 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Pakistan Women are almost out of the competition and will be eager to finish their Commonwealth Games 2022 group stage campaign on a positive note.

Will Pakistan Women (PK-W) beat Australia Women (AUS-W) at the 2022 Commonwealth Games?

Cricket - Commonwealth Games: Day 3 (Image courtesy: Getty)

Pakistan Women have disappointed so far at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. They are reeling at the bottom of the table with two successive defeats. Pakistan's batters have not been able to deliver as expected, which has cost them big time. Their bowling has not been great either and they have not been able to perform as a unit.

Australia Women, meanwhile, are among the favorites to win the Women’s T20 trophy at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Pakistan Women will have a mountain to climb if they are to beat the Southern Stars.

Prediction: Australia Women (AUS-W) to win.

LIVE POLL Q. Meg Lanning to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far