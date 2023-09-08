Following the conclusion of the two-match test series last week, Australia A and New Zealand A will face each other in a three-match unofficial ODI series starting Sunday, September 10. The series will conclude on September 15, with all three matches being played across two venues in Brisbane and Mackay.

New Zealand A stunned the hosts in the recently concluded unofficial Test series earlier by winning it 2-0. The Kiwis did look down and out in the first innings of the first unofficial Test after being bowled out for 147.

However, the visitors staged a remarkable comeback in the second innings by posting a daunting total of 468. New Zealand A won that game comfortably by a margin of 225 runs.

In the second Test, it was New Zealand A’s bowling performance that stood out the most. After being set a target of 302 to chase in the final innings, Australia A started well with Caleb Jewell smashing a magnificent 131 off 169 balls.

The hosts were trodding along nicely at 126-3 when they experienced an unprecedented batting collapse. Scott Kuggeleijn and William O’Rourke did the bulk of the damage to curtail Australia A for just 233.

In the recent past, Australia A have achieved some impressive victories in their last four unofficial ODIs. They registered three wins against Sri Lanka A and Gloucestershire and have only been defeated once.

On the other hand, New Zealand A had to endure a tough time in their last five unofficial ODI matches, which were played against India. The Kiwis lost thrice and won the other two.

Australia A vs New Zealand A Unofficial ODI: Head to Head in ODI

Both teams have gone head-to-head only on three occasions since 2006. New Zealand A registered two crushing victories in 2006 and 2008. Australia A fought back in the A Team Triangular Series in India back in 2008 to register a landslide victory by 8 wickets.

New Zealand A is currently leading the head-to-head-record 2-1 against Australia A in ODIs.

Australia A vs New Zealand A Unofficial ODI: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, September 10

1st Unofficial ODI - Australia A vs New Zealand A, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 5 AM

Wednesday, September 13

2nd Unofficial ODI - Australia A vs New Zealand A, Gabba, Brisbane, 8:50 AM

Friday, September 15

3rd Unofficial ODI- Australia A vs New Zealand A, Gabba, Brisbane, 5 AM

Australia A vs New Zealand A Unofficial ODI: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

For Indian viewers, the unofficial ODI series between Australia A vs New Zealand A can be viewed on the Fancode app and website. For viewers around the world, below is the list of channels/websites they can explore:

Australia

Live telecast: Fox Sports

United Kingdom

Live telecast: BT Sport

New Zealand

Live streaming: Spark Sport, TVNZ1

Australia A vs New Zealand A Unofficial ODI 2023: Full Squads

Australia A

Wes Agar, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Liam Hatcher, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Matthew Short, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Ashton Turner

New Zealand A

Tom Bruce ©, Adithya Ashok, Leo Carter, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Cam Fletcher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitchell Hay, Nick Kelly, Scott Kuggeleijn, William O’Rourke, Michael Rae, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert, Sean Solia