Australia announce 17-man squad for Ashes 2019

Australian Test team

What's the news?

Australia has announced a strong 17-man squad as they prepare to take on England in the Ashes starting on 1st August. The squad announced by Kangaroos comprises of seven batsmen, six bowlers, two wicketkeeper, and two all-rounders.

In case you didn't know...

Australia has never won Ashes in England since they won the series in 2001. The team led by Tim Paine knows that they are fighting against history as they have lost the last four Ashes in England.

The heart of the matter

An intra-squad contest between Australia and Australia 'A' was organized before the selection meeting. This allowed some of the fringe players to give an audition ahead of the selection. The match was dominated by bowlers but Cameron Bancroft played a match-winning knock to earn a recall in the Test squad.

The Australian selectors recalled Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft after they completed their suspensions. The team would be led by Tim Paine who had taken over the mantle after Steven Smith was banned for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

The Australian batting line-up has been strengthened by the comeback of David Warner and Steve Smith. Australia has a brilliant bowling attack as the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins can be a handful in the English conditions.

Australia does have a chink in the armour as the middle-order lacks experience but this can be an opportunity for them to rise to the occasion.

The Australian Squad: Tim Paine (c), David Warner. Steven Smith, Cameron Bancroft, Patrick Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade,

What's next?

The cricket fans all around the world would be excited about the Ashes, which will begin on 1st August. The first Test of the five-match series will be held at Edgbaston, Birmingham.