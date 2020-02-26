Australia announce squad for ODIs against South Africa and New Zealand; Jhye Richardson excluded from NZ ODIs

Jhye Richardson last represented Australia 11 months ago

Australia pacer Jhye Richardson failed to find a place in the ODI squad to face New Zealand at home but will remain in the team against South Africa for the three-match ODI series beginning February 29. Richardson, who wasn't picked in the playing XI for the first two T20Is, last represented Australia 11 months ago.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, chief selector Trevor Hohns spoke about Richardson's exclusion from the squad in the home series against the Kiwis, stating how the pacer had forced his way back into reckoning after some good performances in the recently concluded Big Bash.

"Jhye is performing exceptionally well, as we saw throughout the Big Bash... He has slotted back into the T20 squad in South Africa and is pushing for a place in that side. We are very fortunate to have such a deep pool of fast bowlers," said Hohns.

Jhye has earnt his place after the hard work he has done to get back into his best form after serious injury. Keeping him in South Africa with the one-day squad gives us another exceptional fast bowler who is ready to go," he added.

Richardson himself reflected on his recovery from injury, battle against self-doubts, and increasing frustration on missing out on the game. According to him, the will to get back to the national squad after injury was what kept him going.

"There were a few moments where … you don't know what's next. You hit this level where you haven't gone up, you haven't gone down, and it's really frustrating because you're doing all the work but nothing's happening," he said.

Australia squad for South Africa ODIs

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia squad for New Zealand ODIs

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Fixtures against South Africa

Third T20

Advertisement

February 26 at Cape Town

First ODI

February 29 at Paarl (D/N)

Second ODI

March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N)

Third ODI

March 7 at Potchefstroom