Australia head coach Justin Langer praises his side's confidence ahead of T20 World Cup 2021 final

Australian head coach Justin Langer has lauded his team's soaring confidence ahead of their all-important encounter against neighboring rivals New Zealand at the T20 World Cup 2021 final. The 50-year old reflected that it was great 'fun' for him to be part of what Australia pulled off last night against Pakistan.

Langer's side skimmed past the Men in Green by five wickets in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. Despite losing skipper Aaron Finch in the very first over of the innings, southpaw David Warner spearheaded Australia's pursuit of 177, scoring 49 in 30 deliveries.

Soon, Marcus Stoinis (40* off 31) and Matthew Wade (41* off 17) combined to produce a spectacular stand of 81 in just 40 balls to seal one of the team's most memorable victories.

Langer witnessed his side make history and commended the Aussies' attributes Speaking to Skysports.com, the former Kangaroo's opener said:

"There's a real confidence the whole way through. The way the guys have been going about their business in preparation, then to finish it off last night, was a lot of fun. It was great fun to be there. Everyone was calm, it was fun and it was a great experience."

The Aussie coach also lauded Matthew Wade, who was instrumental in his side's success yesterday. A late blitz from the Aussie keeper saw him score 41* runs in just 17 deliveries. Dispatching Shaheen Shah Afridi for three consecutive sixes in the 19th over, Wade proved to be an invaluable asset to his side.

While mentioning that the Hobart-born keeper is a great leader in the group, Langer divulged that Wade's heroics might have surprised a few, but not him. Langer said:

"He (Matthew Wade) is a great leader within the group; he's very, very well respected among the group and he's got so much talent. When he hit those sixes last night, he might have surprised some people. We've been watching that for the last 12 or 18 months, particularly at practice. He's an incredibly talented, very important part of the team."

We're going to have to be at our best against New Zealand: Justin Langer

The 50-year old left-hander acknowledged how dangerous the Kiwi unit can be and is relishing the challenge ahead of Sunday's showpiece event.

New Zealand, after qualifying for the knockout stages from Group 2, startled England in the first semi-finals of the tournament. Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham's inspiring performances aided their side in managing a five-wicket victory over the World 50-over champions.

Langer praised New Zealand for their achievements in the last few years and conceded that Australia have to be at their best against the mighty Kiwi unit. Langer said:

"We've been brought up watching the All Blacks, and I think the way New Zealand cricket have gone about their business over the last few years has been outstanding."

Langer added:

"They're a really good bunch of blokes. They get on with the job and they get it done. We're going to have to be at our best like we have been throughout this tournament to beat New Zealand."

The contest will bring back memories of the 2015 50-over final when Australia beat New Zealand to lift their fifth ODI World Cup in Melbourne. The T20 World Cup 2021 Final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on November 14 (Sunday).

