"I’m sure tomorrow you’ll see him puffing his chest out" - Pat Cummins on David Warner ahead of the clash against England

Australian speedster Pat Cummins is excited to see how his teammate David Warner fares against arch-rivals England in their T20 World Cup encounter. Cummins' excitement stems from Warner's return to form against Sri Lanka to help Australia chase 155 successfully.

Australia and England will aim to keep their winning streak going when they face one another on Saturday in Dubai. England have secured convincing wins over West Indies and Bangladesh. Meanwhile Australia struggled to cross the line against South Africa while chasing 119.

Pat Cummins admitted that David Warner is a vital player for them and that the veteran would be eager to go against England. Cummins said, as quoted by The Guardian:

"David’s a huge player for us. For the last decade he’s been huge for Australian cricket. He’s fantastic and he likes to take on the big teams – I’m sure tomorrow you’ll see him puffing his chest out. It’s fantastic to see him back in the runs. We always knew they weren’t far away."

Warner top-scored with 65 off 41 balls, laced with ten boundaries as a competitive score of 155 looked insignificant at the end for Australia. Although the southpaw received a reprieve on 18, he made the most of it.

"He can make a reasonable chase look pretty good" - Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins. (Image Credits: Getty)

Pat Cummins further said that Warner showed against Sri Lanka that no total is safe when he is in form and underlined the importance of powerplay.

"You saw on Thursday how you can make a reasonable chase look pretty good if you get off to a good start. I think the powerplay is huge, and having confident batters in form that can really take that apart is just huge, it sets up the whole batting innings."

Saturday's clash with Dubai is expected to be a battle for supremacy as Australia and England look the in-form teams in Group 1. Both teams are tied on points, with England on top based on a better net run rate.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The two sides have faced off once before in the 2010 T20 World Cup final where England sealed their first global title.

Edited by Aditya Singh