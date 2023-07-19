Australia broke a long-time tradition by not naming a frontline spinner in their playing XI for the upcoming fourth Ashes Test. While Todd Murphy lost his place to Cameron Green, Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the series due to a calf injury.

While Australia are predominantly known for their pace battery, spinners have marked their presence in red-ball cricket over the years. From Shane Warne and Stuart McGill to Nathan Lyon, their philosophy of playing at least one spinner regardless of the conditions have been sound, and to their credit, it has yielded results as well.

Lyon, for instance, became the first bowler to make 100 consecutive Test appearances which shows the faith that Australia show in their spinners. However, with overcast conditions projected for the majority of the fourth Test coupled with the fact that Todd Murphy was barely used in the third Test, Australia have went all pace.

The direction of going with all pace bowlers also stems from the fact that two of them are all-rounders, who will strengthen their batting unit. Australia have been dismissed under 300 across their last three innings and they are on course to rectify that.

Prior to the fourth Ashes Test, Australia last fielded a playing XI without a frontline spinner during the 2011-12 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. The all-pace attack proved to be the right call as they bowled out India twice under 200 to record an innings victory.

On that note, let us take a look at Australia’s playing 11 the last time they didn’t play a frontline spinner in a Test was back in 2012.

#1 Batters - Ed Cowan, David Warner, Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting (c), Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey, and Brad Haddin (wk)

Ed Cowan was a reliable opening batter in Tests for Australia. The left-handed batter made 18 appearances, the last of which came in 2013. He continued to play first-class cricket until 2018 for Tasmania. Currently, he lends opinions on the sport on broadcast avenues.

David Warner, a rookie in the red-ball circuit back in 2012, scored 180 runs in the 2012 Test against India and cemented himself as one of the greatest opening batters of the modern era. He is still a member of the team and is currently playing his last set of Tests before his retirement in early 2024.

Shaun Marsh recently turned 40 and the footage of him celebrating his brother's hundred during the third Test in Headingley became viral. The left-handed batter announced his retirement from first-class cricket in 2023, but he is expected to continue playing in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Ricky Ponting and Michael Hussey are currently involved in coaching roles with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. Ponting is the head coach of the Delhi Capitals (DC) while Hussey serves as the batting coach of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Michael Clarke retired from all forms of cricket at the end of the 2015 Ashes. He currently serves as a pundit on Australian media streams and is largely involved in broadcast and has not dabbled into coaching like the majority of his peers.

Brad Haddin has served as assistant coach of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL since his retirement in 2015.

#2 Bowlers - Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Mitchell Starc and Ben Hilfenhaus

Peter Siddle announced his international retirement in 2019 but continued to play first-class cricket. He was recently seen playing in the 2023 T20 Blast for Somerset, but his stint was cut short due to a finger injury.

Ryan Harris, one of the most famous late-bloomers in international cricket, has been involved in coaching since his retirement in 2015. He has been associated with the Brisbane Heat and the Delhi Capitals (DC) and is currently holding the role of bowling coach of the South Australia team.

Mitchell Starc, making only his third Test appearance in the 2012 Test against India, has now amassed 80 caps and is still going strong. He has retained his place for the fourth Test after claiming a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the Headingley Test.

Ben Hilfenhaus, one of the better swing bowling prospects from Australia, brought an end to his injury-riddled first-class career in 2016. He returned to the IPL as an injury replacement for JP Duminy during the 2017 IPL but did not avail an opportunity.

Have Australia made the right call by not naming a frontline spinner in the playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test? Let us know what you think.