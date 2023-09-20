Australia's 5 highest wicket-takers against India in ODIs ft. Adam Zampa

Australia will take on India in a three-match ODI series starting this Friday (September 22). This is the last series both teams would play ahead of the Cricket World Cup, which is all set to begin on October 5.

Australia will play India at the Chepauk Stadium on October 8 in the World Cup, which would be the first match of the tournament for both teams. Australia defeated India at the same venue earlier this year in March in the three-match ODI series decider.

On that note, we take a look at the five highest wicket-takers for Australia against India in the 50-over format.

#5. Adam Zampa - 31

Expand Tweet

Right-arm leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been arguably one of the best ODI bowlers in the world in this World Cup cycle. He has taken 31 wickets in 19 matches at an average of 30.70, a strike rate of 33 and an economy rate of 5.56. His record suggests that it has been a fairly even battle between him and the Indian batters.

Adam Zampa took a four-wicket haul against India in the series decider at Chepauk in March. He took the crucial wickets of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. If he can replicate a similar performance at the same venue against India in the World Cup, it would set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

Zampa will be critical for Australia's chances at the World Cup this year. An excellent performance from in the league stage will make Australia's path to the semi-final a lot easier.

#4. Glenn McGrath - 34

Glenn McGrath is arguably one of the greatest cricketers of all time. The right-arm medium pacer has taken 34 wickets in 24 matches against India at an average of 26.76, a strike rate of 36.3, and an economy rate of 4.41.

His most memorable moment against the Men in Blue was dismissing Sachin Tendulkar for just four runs in the second innings of the 2003 World Cup final - ending any chances of a win for Team India. His spell of 4/8 in 10 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the Carlton & United Series in January, 2000 is another world-class exhibition of swing bowling.

#3. Steve Waugh - 43

Steve Waugh is the only player on this list who was not a frontline bowler. One of the greatest Australian skippers and batters of all time, Waugh could also bowl some useful medium pace. He has the second most appearances (55) by an Australian cricketer against India, behind only Ricky Ponting (59). He has picked up 43 wickets against India at an average of 29.46, a strike rate of 35.9 and an economy rate of 4.92 - extremely solid numbers for a batting all-rounder.

Waugh's best bowling spell against India was at Sharjah in the Coca-Cola Cup in 1998. He took four wickets and conceded 40 runs in his quota of 10 overs. The skipper ensured an Australian win despite Sachin Tendulkar being at the top of his game (80 off 72 balls). He dismissed Kanitkar in the 32nd over, before eventually cleaning up the tail and sealing a 58-run victory.

#2. Mitchell Johnson - 43

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Johnson was one of the most feared bowlers of his generation. Johnson played a critical role in Australia's 2015 World Cup on their home soil, picking up 15 wickets in eight matches. Against India, the Australian fast bowler has taken 43 wickets in just 27 matches at an average of 26.06, a strike rate of 30.7, and an economy rate of 5.08.

Mitchell Johnson is remembered by cricket fans for dismissing two ODI all-time greats in the making at the time - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - in the semi-final of the 2015 Cricket World Cup. He followed it up with another brilliant performance in the final against New Zealand, where he took 3/30 in 10 overs and dismissed ace batter Kane Williamson.

#1. Brett Lee - 55

Expand Tweet

Right-arm fast bowler Brett Lee is arguably one of the quickest bowlers in cricket history. The 2003 World Cup-winning bowler played 32 matches against India and picked up 55 wickets at an average of just 21, a strike rate of 28, and an economy rate of 4.49.

Brett Lee was a fan-favourite in India - a status several all-time greats have had over the years despite performing well against the home team. He took four five-wicket hauls against the Men in Blue in his illustrious ODI career. He had also returned with figures of 2/31 in seven overs in the 2003 World Cup final, dismissing captain Sourav Ganguly.

However, Lee's best performance against India was in the Carlton & United Series (2000). He took five wickets for just 27 runs in only the fifth ODI match of his career. He dismissed Sachin Tendulkar for 18, setting the tone for defending a massive target of 330.