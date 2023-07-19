Australia's 5 highest wicket-takers at Old Trafford, Manchester

The iconic Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester has proven to be a happy hunting ground for Australia in recent times. The Aussies last lost an Ashes encounter at the venue back in 1981, when Sir Ian Botham led England's charge to a 3-1 series win.

In their last tour of England in 2019, Old Trafford is where Australia officially retained the urn following a splendid double hundred by the returning Steve Smith. One of the largest cricket grounds in the country, the venue has produced some thrilling contests in the past with the surface offering help for both seamers and spinners.

This time around, there will be no specialist spinner bowling at Old Trafford as both teams have gone seam-heavy. Weather conditions and team combination have come into play as only the likes of Moeen Ali and Travis Head will be available as spin bowling options amid a barrage of pace bowling options.

With Australia heading into a Test without a frontline spinner for the first time in 11 years, let us take a look at Australia's five highest wicket-takers at Old Trafford, Manchester.

#1 Shane Warne (21 wickets in 3 matches)

The legendary late spin maestro is Australia's leading wicket-taker at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. His very first wicket at the venue went on to be known as 'The Ball Of The Century' as he rattled Mike Gatting's off stump with a delivery that pitched well outside the leg-stump line.

Shane Warne picked up eight wickets in his first Test in 1993, with four wickets apiece across both innings as Australia recorded a 179-run win. He narrowly missed out on a 10-wicket haul on his next trip to the venue. The leg-spinner picked up nine wickets, which included a six-wicket haul in the first innings during Australia's mammoth 268-run win in the 1997 Ashes.

His last appearance at the venue came in the iconic 2005 Ashes series. He picked up four wickets in the thrilling contest which ended in a draw.

#2 Hugh Trumble (21 wickets in 4 matches)

The iconic off-spinner had a relatively slow start at the venue after picking three wickets in his first appearance in 1893. He was among the wickets across his next two matches at the iconic ground and managed to save his best for the last.

During the 1902 Ashes, Hugh Trumble picked up a famous 10-wicket haul at Old Trafford. His six wickets in the second innings helped Australia defend 123 runs in the final innings as they won by a slender three-run margin in the end.

Trumble ultimately ended up with 21 wickets in four matches at an average of 21.38.

#3 Dennis Lillee (14 wickets in 2 matches)

Dennis Lillee is the leading wicket-taker at Old Trafford among Australian pacers with 14 wickets in two appearances at an average of 21.29.

He claimed eight wickets in his maiden appearance at the venue during the 1972 Ashes. He notched a six-wicket haul in the second innings which was in vain as England recorded a 89-run win in the end.

The right-arm pacer was also part of Australia's last defeat at Old Trafford. He picked up six wickets which included dismissing the in-form Sir Ian Botham for a golden duck in the first innings but could not prevent England from winning by 103 runs.

#4 Terry Alderman (14 wickets in 2 matches)

Known for his heroics during the 1981 Ashes where he picked up 42 wickets, the right-arm pacer's career was later on marred by injuries and controversies.

Making his first appearance at the venue during the famous 1981 series, Terry Alderman took nine wickets, which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

He returned to the venue in 1989, picking up yet another five-wicket haul in the second innings as Australia went on to record a dominant nine-wicket win.

Alderman ended up with an impressive tally of 14 wickets in just two matches at an average of 22.29.

#5 Graham McKenzie (14 wickets in 3 matches)

The right-arm pacer made his Test debut against England aged just 20 and marked the occasion with a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

As far as Graham McKenzie's record at Old Trafford is concerned, he claimed 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 26.

McKenzie claimed half of his 14 wickets at Old Trafford in just one innings with a famous spell of 7-153 in 60 overs during the drawn Test in the 1964 Ashes series.

Will the bowlers reign supreme in the upcoming Old Trafford Ashes Test? Let us know what you think.