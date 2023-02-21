Australia’s squad update for the last 2 Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Tests: List of players who are injured, ruled out, or unavailable

Australia are having a tough time during their ongoing tour of India, not just on the field, but off it as well. They have lost both Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, that too inside three days. The build-up to the opening Test in Nagpur was dominated by plenty of talk around the pitch, especially from the Australian media. The Aussies ended up going down in the match by an innings and 132 runs.

The visitors fought hard in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and even eked out a one-run first-innings lead. However, a second-innings batting collapse against Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (7/42) saw them fold up for 113 in 31.1 overs. India lost four wickets in the chase but got home without much trouble.

The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore from March 1 to 5. However, Australia’s preparations have been severely hit due to injuries and the unavailability of key players. Here’s a lowdown.

David Warner and Josh Hazlewood will take no further part in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Struggling Australian opener David Warner was on Tuesday, February 21 ruled out of the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 due to a hairline fracture of the elbow. An official Cricket Australia (CA) statement confirmed:

"Warner was struck on the elbow in the second Test in Delhi and sustained a hairline fracture. After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the Test series.

"It is currently anticipated that he will return to India for the three One-Day Internationals which follow the Test Series."

Warner was substituted out of the Delhi Test due to a concussion after being struck on the grille of his protective batting helmet by Mohammad Siraj in Australia's first innings. He was replaced by Matt Renshaw.

Doordarshan Sports @ddsportschannel



#BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 David Warner has been ruled out of the #INDvAUS Test series due to an elbow fracture and will return home. David Warner has been ruled out of the #INDvAUS Test series due to an elbow fracture and will return home.#BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 https://t.co/vvWOs6sjK9

Earlier, Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood was also ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to an Achilles injury. The pacer, who missed the first two Tests as well, will complete his rehabilitation back home.

Will Starc and Green be available for the remaining two Tests?

Australia’s injury woes began even before they landed in India for the four-match Test series. Pacer Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green were nursing finger injuries and racing against time to be fit for the first Test.

Both players watched the action from the sidelines as Australia crumbled in Nagpur and Delhi. According to coach Andrew McDonald, both Starc and Green are set to be available for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

On young off-spinner Todd Murphy, who has also picked up a niggle, McDonald asserted during an interaction with reporters on Monday, February 20:

“He had a slight niggle in the side. It looks as though the timeframe between now and the next Test should be enough to resolve that. So he'll have not a test but he'll have a good workout two days before … it looks good.”

Murphy made a sensational Test debut in Nagpur, claiming seven for 124 even as the other Aussie bowlers struggled.

What’s the update on Australian captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Swepson?

Pat Cummins has flown home from India due to a “serious family health issue”, media reports revealed on Monday, a day after the visitors went down to India by six wickets in the second Test in Delhi.

While Cummins will be in Sydney for a few days, he is expected to rejoin the squad in India ahead of the third Test in Indore.

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, who flew home for the birth of his and partner Jess's first child, is also due to return to India for the remaining two Test matches.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann was flown to India after Swepson headed back to Australia. He even made a surprise debut in Delhi and claimed two wickets, including that of Virat Kohli.

