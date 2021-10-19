Australia Squad for T20 World Cup: Full list of Australia players for T20 World Cup 2021

Australia are the most successful team in the 50-over World Cup history. However, the Aussies have never been able to win the ICC T20 World Cup. The closest the Australian side went to tasting glory was when they made it to the ICC T20 World Cup Final in 2010 but lost to arch-rivals England.

This year, Australia have received a direct entry to the Super 12 round. They have been placed in Group 1 along with England, West Indies, South Africa and two qualifiers. Many fans consider the Group 1 of Super 12 as the 'Group of Death.'

The Australian cricket team will have to bring its 'A' game to the table to qualify for the semifinals.

Cricket Australia have named a star-studded Australian squad for the mega event. Here is the complete list of Australian players for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021:

Australia team for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner and Adam Zampa.

Australia will open their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against South Africa

Australia and South Africa will battle this Saturday

The Aussies will kick off their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a match against the South African cricket team on October 23. The Aaron Finch-led outfit will be keen to get off to a winning start after having defeated their Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in a warm-up match.

In the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, Australia failed to qualify for the semifinals. They narrowly missed out on a spot in the top 2 of their group's standings after suffering defeats against India and New Zealand.

It will be interesting to see how the Australian team performs in the upcoming T20 World Cup games.

