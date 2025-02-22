Australia vs England, 2025 ICC Champions Trophy: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report and ODI records 

Does a weekend get any better than this? Before the mega showdown between India and Pakistan (Feb. 23) we have another high-profile game coming in. Arch-rivals Australia are set to take on England in Match 4 of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This clash will be the first match of the tournament at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (February 22).

Ad

Both teams, despite being the last two ICC Men's ODI World Cup champions, aren't massive favorites to win the Champions Trophy. This is partly because of their recent poor form. While England lost 0-3 against India, Australia were also clean swept 2-0 by Sri Lanka away from home.

But before this England vs Australia clash, let's us take a detailed look at how the pitch might play in Lahore's opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Ad

Trending

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore ODI records

Unlike other stadiums in Pakistan, the Lahore ground is a much better batting track. The venue has hosted 69 one-day internationals so far, which is the most by any stadium in Pakistan. The average first-innings score here is 255, also one of the best in the country.

Here are some crucial numbers to know from the previous matches hosted by Karachi in the ODI format:

Ad

Matches played: 69

Won by teams batting first: 35

Won by teams batting second: 32

Tied: 1

No result: 1

Highest individual score: 150 - Matthew Breetzke (SA) vs New Zealand, 2025

Best bowling figures: 6/49 - Lance Klusener (SA) vs Sri Lanka, 1997

Highest team total: 375/3 - Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2015

Lowest team total: 75/10 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2009

Highest run-chase achieved: 349/4 - Pakistan vs Australia, 2022

Average first innings score: 255

Gafaffi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report

At the recent tri-nation series, Lahore hosted a couple of ODIs. The average first-innings score in those games was over 315, giving a clear indication that both Australia and England would love to bat in Lahore. The square boundaries (61m & 73m) are shorter as compared to the straighter boundaries (82m).

Ad

Meanwhile, in the last eight ODIs at the Gaddafi Stadium, pacers have taken more wickets than spinners but at an expensive economy rate. While pacers have scalped 63 times compared to spinners' 41, they have leaked runs at 6.06 (and spinners at 5.78).

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore last ODI

The last ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium was played between New Zealand and South Africa, with the Black Caps clinching a famous win to book their place in the tri-nation final.

Ad

The African team was missing quite a lot of first-team players but still had a great outing. The reason was simple: Matthew Breetzke. The dazzling opener had a day to remember as he recreated history books to become the first-ever player to hammer 150 on an ODI debut. Courtesy of his innings, South Africa put up 304/6.

In reply, the wicket got easier to bat on. Having said that, Kane Williamson and Devon Conway put up a gigantic partnership to kill the game. Williamson scored a scintillating century (133*) and stitched a 187-run stand with Conway (97). The Kiwis eventually clinched the game with six wickets and eight balls to spare.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback