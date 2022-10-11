Australia vs England, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Australia and England will lock horns in the second T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday, October 12. The home side will look to bounce back after a close defeat in the first game and level terms in the three-match series.

The last fixture between these two sides saw over 400 runs being scored in Perth. England successfully managed to defend 208 runs thanks to some tight bowling at the death. Sam Curran, Reece Topley, and Mark Wood starred with the ball to give the tourists a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales scored heavily in the top order, however, Ben Stokes' lack of T20 game time will keep the English think tank worried ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Australia, on the other hand, have been quite dominant at home, barring the last game. However, they are expected to get better with their first-choice bowlers returning to the starting XI after missing the last game.

David Warner, who scored another half-century in the last game, has been in exceptional form with the bat, which will be a massive booster for the defending champions.

However, Aaron Finch's poor form will keep the think tank worried ahead of the showpiece T20 event.

Australia vs England Match Details

Match 2: Australia vs England, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: October 12, Wednesday, 1.40 pm IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Australia vs England Pitch Report

The Manuka Oval has hosted only three T20Is so far, with two of them won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings T20I score has been 144 runs. There will be something for pacers on this wicket early on. However, it will get easier for the batters as the game progresses.

Australia vs England Weather Forecast

Temperatures will hover around 15 degrees Celsius at the start of the game in Canberra on Wednesday. There will be significant cloud cover, making it relatively less humid for the players. There is little drizzle in the forecast but expect full 40 overs of play.

Australia vs England Probable XIs

Australia

Probable XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc.

England

Probable XI

Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Reece Topley.

Australia vs England Match Prediction

Australia and England have produced high-octane clashes every time they have locked horns, irrespective of the format. The last meeting also produced end-to-end action, with the tourists prevailing over the Aussies in the last over.

With England leading 1-0, they will come all guns blazing to wrap up the series, but the Aussies are at their very best with their backs against the wall. The home team are likely to bounce back and level the series.

Prediction: Australia to win this encounter.

Australia vs England Live Streaming details and channel list

TV - Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming - Sony LIV

