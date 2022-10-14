Australia vs England, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Australia will look to regain some momentum ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 when they lock horns with England at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday, October 14. The home side have already conceded the three-match series, losing their first two games.

England, who landed on Australian shores after a series win against Pakistan, continued their domination against the reigning T20 champions. The batters have put runs on the board and have been backed equally well by the bowlers.

Despite wrapping up the series with one match to go, Jos Buttler and Co. will want Ben Stokes to return to form ahead of the showpiece T20 event. The ace all-rounder, who has had limited appearances in the shortest format of the game, managed only 16 runs in the first two games.

@alintaenergy | #AUSvENG Josh Hazlewood says a free mindset and continuing to play his own game will help star allrounder Glenn Maxwell rediscover his best form for the #T20WorldCup Josh Hazlewood says a free mindset and continuing to play his own game will help star allrounder Glenn Maxwell rediscover his best form for the #T20WorldCup@alintaenergy | #AUSvENG https://t.co/7Knz9ncQ7A

The Aussies, on the other hand, have failed to chase down targets on both occasions. Aaron Finch and Co. are yet to fire as a unit and will hope to come out all guns blazing to get the ball rolling before the mega T20 competition.

Australia vs England Match Details

Match 3: Australia vs England, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: October 14, Friday, 1.40 pm IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Australia vs England Pitch Report

The pitch at Manuka Oval in Canberra is a decent one to bat on and witnessed a lot of runs being scored in the last game. The spinners will come into play in the second half with the pitch being on the slower side.

Australia vs England Weather Forecast

Temperatures will hover around 12 degrees Celsius at the start of the game in Canberra on Friday. The humidity level will be around 60 percent. There is little drizzle in the forecast but expect a full 40-over of play.

Australia vs England Probable XIs

Australia

Probable XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc.

England

Probable playing 11

Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Reece Topley/Chris Jordan.

Australia vs England Match Prediction

The tourists will be brimming with confidence after two wins from as many games in the series so far. England have played some dominant cricket in this rubber, which will keep them in good stead ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Australia, on the other hand, will be desperate to put one win under their belt and regain some confidence before the mega event.

Prediction: Australia to win this encounter.

Australia vs England Live Streaming details and channel list

TV - Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming - Sony LIV

